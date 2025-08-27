$CRO Rockets as Trump Media Bets Big on Cronos, All You Need To Know 

$CRO surged 26.6% in the past hour after a blockbuster announcement from Trump Media Group. The company revealed plans to launch CRO DAT in partnership with Crypto.com.
The big twist? Trump Media Group will buy $105 million in $CRO for its balance sheet. That’s 685,427,004 CRO tokens at current prices.
This isn’t just another partnership. It’s a bold bet on Cronos and its future in digital asset finance.
The Deal That Changes Everything
Today, Trump Media Group signed a definitive agreement with Nasdaq-listed $YORK.
At completion, the merged entity will trade as $MCGA, Make CRO Great Again.
Once the dust settles, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy will become the largest holder of $CRO in the world. We’re talking 6,313,000,212 CRO tokens worth about $1 billion as of this announcement.
That’s not all. Trump Technology Media Group ($DJT) also bought $105 million in $CRO. At the same time, Crypto.com grabbed $50 million worth of $DJT stock.
When you add everything up, the Trump Media ecosystem now controls nearly 7 billion CRO tokens.
CRO Becomes the Truth Social Token
As part of this partnership, $CRO will be the official platform token for Truth Social.
The new entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, plans to have $200 million in cash at launch. That’s fresh capital aimed at buying even more $CRO.
But the war chest doesn’t stop there.
- $100 million each from Trump Media and Crypto.com via warrants
- $20 million more from Yorkville
- Total immediate cash: $420 million
And sitting behind it all is a $5 billion line of credit from Yorkville. That’s right, up to $5 billion, all aimed at acquiring $CRO.
This scale of capital is unheard of in the Digital Asset Treasury world. It even exceeds $CRO’s total market cap at the time of this announcement.
For perspective: to match this impact on Ethereum, buyers would need hundreds of billions in ETH.
CRO Long-Term Commitment
Trump Media Group CRO Strategy says it will hold the CRO it buys forever.
Not only that, it will stake all CRO holdings to generate robust revenues for $MCGA.
Founding partners have agreed to long lockups:
- Trump Media & Technology Group: 4 years
- Yorkville: 4 years
- Crypto.com: 4 years
$MCGA management: 12-month full lockup, then staggered unlocks every 6-12 months
The public float? Just 13%, held by the original $YORK investors.
This creates a rare opportunity for digital asset treasury investors.
The Effect And Market Reaction
The mission is clear: maximize the flywheel effect.
More funds raised → more CRO bought → prices rise → more funds raised → even more CRO bought.
Trump Media Group CRO Strategy believes this will unlock Cronos’ full potential.
That means becoming the backbone of financial services, from payments to AI-powered transactions.
With ~7 billion CRO already locked in, plus billions more in potential buys, the market is clearly watching.
The response? Immediate and bullish.
$CRO jumped 26.6% in the last hour on the news. Volumes spiked. Traders poured in.
Analysts call this a game-changer for digital asset treasuries.
Trump Media Group CRO Strategy is now positioned as the largest CRO whale in the world, with plans to keep buying.
