Tradecurve Presale Excites Investors As Aave (AAVE) And Ethereum (ETH) Make Nominal Gains

Tradecurve, the groundbreaking platform, is about to unleash its presale frenzy, sending shockwaves through the investment world. With Aave (AAVE) and Ethereum (ETH) gaining passive momentum, anticipation has soared for this new crypto project. Let’s learn more about these tokens.
Aave (AAVE) community divides during voting; the price drops to $64.24
Aave (AAVE) platform recently held a voting round for its new proposal. However, it led to an argument between the network members. Some users call the proposal a violation of the Aave (AAVE) token’s neutrality.
The proposal was provided by a financial modeling company, Gauntlet. It cites an Ethereum-based wallet address that accumulates over $67.7 million worth of debt. Aave (AAVE) v2 protocol began the process, and the wallet address owner sent Curve tokens worth $185 million, as collateral.
The proposal’s author told the Aave (AAVE) community that the wallet might store more debt, and if a sudden fall occurs, the debt will be liquidated. It can cause slippage in Aave (AAVE) protocol. If the situation continues, the Aave (AAVE) protocol will get worse.
The token is trading at $64.24, a 1.82% drop in a day. Experts’ analysis suggests a minimum Aave (AAVE) token price of $69.71, an average price of $71.99, and a potentially high price of $77.57 in 2023.
Ethereum (ETH) supply gets feeble in exchanges; the token drops to $1,895.98
The recent report suggests that many exchanges have lost their Ethereum (ETH) supply. This scenario is due to the continuous withdrawals of Ethereum (ETH) tokens from cold wallets.
Another report suggests a heavy Ethereum (ETH) accumulation on ETH wallets that are not linked to these exchanges.
This imbalance can cause Ethereum (ETH) to struggle to maintain its rank among crypto projects. Moreover, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at a price of $1,881.46, a 1.14% drop over the past 24 hours.
However, investors must look at how experts see the token’s future based on their analysis. Price predictions say Ethereum (ETH) may trade at maximum and minimum prices of up to $3,904 and $1,607, respectively.
Tradecurve selling out of stage 4; investors rushing to get their tokens
Traders have been drawn to this project due to its innovative implementation of a hybrid approach, seamlessly combining the most favorable elements of centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs).
This unique approach has strongly resonated with users who value heightened privacy, increased leverage, and the ability to maintain self-custody of their assets.
The platform supports DeFi capabilities, which gives it a lead in the market as projected DeFi market revenue is estimated to rise up to $16,960 million in 2023.
Tradecurve offers users a global trading platform where they can conveniently trade a diverse range of assets, including stocks, bonds, forex, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, indices, and more, all within a single account.
This unique offering distinguishes Tradecurve from its rivals, like Binance and Coinbase, which primarily concentrate on cryptocurrency trading.
The platform’s operations will be supported by TCRV tokens, which are built on the Ethereum blockchain, and undergo auditing by Cyber Scope to ensure transparency and security.
The project’s presale phase is currently in its fourth stage, offering tokens for purchase at a price of $0.018 (a market leading 80% increase).
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.