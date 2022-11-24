Top Cryptocurrencies to Invest in December 2022: Chainlink (LINK), VeChain (VET) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

The “holiday season” is approaching. This means Thanksgiving and Christmas in the USA and just Christmas everywhere else. People tend to spend more money in this period and that means they require more liquidity, so the investment front tends to get a bit quieter. That said, let’s look at three coins and how they might fare in this upcoming holiday season: Chainlink (LINK), VeChain (VET) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a novel token that is forecasted to surge by over 6000%.
Chainlink (LINK) may be drawing the whales
The cost of Chainlink (LINK) had climbed by about 75% since May when it peaked at $5.29. There is an interesting correlation between the rebound surge of the Chainlink token and the constant rise in supply controlled by its whales (entities that hold at least 1,000 LINK).
The proportion of Chainlink supply held by addresses with a balance of between 1,000 and 1 million climbed to over 23% in November from 18.2% in May, citing Santiment data. This shows that affluent investors may have been the primary catalysts for the Chainlink price recovery. Of course, ‘affluent investors’ is another way of saying ‘whales,’ and it seems that the whales may be moving into Chainlink right now.
At its core, Chainlink (LINK) offers utility to the blockchain world due to its multi-chain capability and usage as a off-chain form of interaction for transactions and more. As such, the long-term prospects for Chainlink are certainly bullish.
VeChain (VET) rallies significantly
The native coin of VeChain, VET, has recently become more volatile. VeChain, which is currently ranked 31st by market capitalization, managed to increase over the past seven days, reaching a 10-week high of $0.0280 on November 8th. The next day, though, VeChain plunged to a low of $0.0190, a level it hadn’t reached since January 2021.
The VeChain Foundation’s release served as the impetus for the significant rally held by VET on November 8th. Following the successful vote on VIP-220, the company had declared that VeChainThor’s most important mainnet hard fork, called the “Finality with one Bit,” was ready for implementation. On November 17th, VeChain’s proof of authority 2.0 is scheduled to reach its conclusion, thanks to this significant development – a strong indicator for how the value of VeChain will adjust in the coming months.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will make Christmas merrier
Anyone can now participate in the fundraising for exciting new startup companies using the decentralized investment platform, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Startups on the platform raise funds by minting and issuing their own fractionalized NFTs, available for as little as $1. These fractionalized NFTs are minted as an investment vehicle for everybody and represent equity in a startup. This enables business owners and startups a new route to funding while also building their community. As well as this, the low barrier for entry allows everyday investors to break into the previously-gated venture capital industry, an advantage that has seen Orbeon Protocol gaining significant attention from investors.
To protect users, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has added a “Fill or Kill” feature to their smart contacts. The entire investment is refunded to the investors if a company fails to meet its target raise. The native token of Orbeon Protocol, ORBN, has become extremely popular. Owners of ORBN receive a number of benefits, including transaction cost reductions, staking bonuses, and governance privileges.
Summary
With the success of various currencies like VeChain and Chainlink, it is no wonder investors are looking for other golden opportunities. The initial price of ORBN was $0.004 at the start of the presale phase. Experts are predicting an aggregate increase in price of 6000% over the course of the presale period, which ends in January 2023.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.