Top 7 Most Popular Metaverse Crypto Games (February 2022)

With the recent bear market, most cryptocurrencies are on sale, making this a great time to accumulate some underrated tokens. One of the best ways to judge the long-term outlook of a cryptocurrency project is by looking at its userbase. This article looks at the top seven most popular Metaverse crypto games, according to DappRadar.
Note: The list below is ordered by 30-day users, lowest to highest. The name in parentheses is the blockchain that the game supports.
7. Farmers World (WAX) – 160k
Launched in June 2021, Farmers World is one of the first NFT-based farming games built on the WAX blockchain. At the time of writing, it’s the third-most-popular game on WAX and the top choice for players looking for idle farming games.
To start playing, users need to purchase an NFT tool from the official Farmers World collection on AtomicHub. An Axe and a fishing rod are recommended for new players and cost roughly $19 and $27.
After players purchase their NFT tool, they can start mining for Farmers World Gold (FWG), a cryptocurrency. Farmers World features various tokens in its ecosystem, which can be earned by mining with multiple tools. Every token in the game can be traded on the Alcor exchange.
As the second-most popular game on the WAX blockchain, Farmers World is one of the best games for new users looking to get their foot in the door with NFT and Metaverse gaming.
6. Axie Infinity (RONIN, ETH) – 176k
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity is the leading play-to-earn game that’s one of the first blockchain-based NFT games that enabled players to start earning a living wage by participating in its ecosystem.
The game revolves around users collecting NFT monsters called Axies and upgrading/breeding them to increase their stats. The game is a Pokemon-inspired blockchain-based version that’s users must check out.
Axie Infinity also features one of the most active NFT marketplaces with over $5 million in trading volume and over 60k Axies sold in the past 24 hours.
Axie Infinity does require a minimal investment to start playing. The good news is players can purchase an NFT for as low as $30, a relatively low entry cost compared to some other games on the market.
AXS is the native token to the platform used for various in-game activities. Axie Infinity also features the SLP (Smooth Love Potion) token used to breed Axies and upgrade them.
As one of the pioneers in play-to-earn Metaverse crypto games, Axie Infinity is a highly underrated game that’s leading the Metaverse race.
You can purchase AXS on Binance, Gemini, KuCoin, and more.
5. MOBOX: NFT Farmer (BNB) – 213k
Launched in April 2021, MOBOX NFT Farmer enables users to yield farm with their MOBOX NFTs. The game features a play-to-earn model allowing users to earn rewards for participating in their economy.
MOBOX is a community-focused GameFi platform built on the BNB chain. Along with the MOBOX NFT farmer, it also features the MOMOverse, containing many blockchain games.
MOMOverse includes an NFT marketplace, a popular game Block Brawler, a dashboard to stake MBOX and farm NFTs, and a Moversity.
MOBOX is the third-most-popular Metaverse crypto game on the BNB chain, making it a highly underrated project that’s a must-watch in February 2022.
MBOX is the native token on the platform used as the primary utility asset.
You can buy MBOX on Binance, Gate.io, Poloniex, PancakeSwap, LBank, and more.
4. Upland (EOS) – 330k
Launched in May 2019, Upland is a leading blockchain Metaverse built on the EOS blockchain. It’s designed to rebuild the world, giving players and businesses a new way to play and earn real value.
The game revolves around users buying, trading, and selling virtual properties based on real-world addresses. Operated by Uplandme, Inc., a globally distributed organization with headquarters in Silicon Valley, Upland is the most popular gaming dApp on EOS, making it a highly underrated project.
To start playing, users must create an account on the official website and verify their email. Once the account is created, players can explore various properties and purchase them. Purchased properties will earn UPX at a fixed rate of 14.7% annually, which is collectible every three hours.
After players acquire a few properties, they can place them in various collections to earn a one-time bonus in addition to boosted earnings. Collections have different rarities (Standard, Limited, Exclusive, Rare, and Ultra-Rare), which determines the one-time bonus and the boosted earnings.
For those looking to purchase virtual real estate in the Metaverse, we highly recommend checking out Upland and its ecosystem.
3. Bomb Crypto (BNB) – 496k
Launching its BCOIN token in October 2021, Bomb Crypto is a play-to-earn NFT game built with Unity. Bomb Crypto is the third-most-popular Metaverse crypto game on the market, boasting over 496k users over the past 30 days.
The game involves players managing their bomber hero NFTs and slaying bosses for rewards. Players must purchase a Bomb Hero NFT to start playing, costing roughly $50 at writing.
As the third-most-popular Metaverse crypto game on the market, Bomb Crypto is a must-check for those looking to get their foot in the door with Metaverse crypto gaming. Moreover, the relatively low entry cost is perfect for newer users looking to experience NFT-based games firsthand.
The native token to the platform is called BCOIN, serving as the primary utility asset for various in-game activities and purchases.
You can buy BCOIN on PancakeSwap.
2. Splinterlands (Hive, WAX) – 581k
Launched in March 2021, Splinterlands is the second-most popular game built on the WAX blockchain. Splinterlands also integrates with the Hive blockchain, a next-generation fast and scalable chain for Web3 and Metaverse projects.
Splinterlands gameplay is similar to traditional trading card games like Hearthstone. The main difference is Splinterlands is built on the blockchain, which means it provides full ownership of all in-game assets to its players.
For those not looking to invest too much into Splinterlands, the game offers the rent feature enabling players to rent cards for pennies per day. The renting feature is perfect for those looking to try out various builds without spending a fortune.
The native utility token on the platform is called SPS, used as the primary utility asset on the platform.
You can buy SPS on Gate.io, PancakeSwap, MEXC, LBank, and more.
1. Alien Worlds (WAX, BNB) – 840k
Launching in April 2021, Alien Worlds is our favorite project featuring the most amount of users over the past month. It’s the leading Metaverse crypto game built on the WAX blockchain and integrated with the BNB chain.
The game revolves around players mining Trillium (TLM), the native utility tokens on the platform.
There are two main ways to mine Trillium, including mining using NFT tools that can be purchased from AtomicHub, or staking your BNB TLM to earn rewards and rare NFTs not yet available on the market.
The best part about Alien World is that no investment is required to start playing. Users can make an account and start mining right away since players receive a free shovel. However, keep in mind that if you want to earn substantial rewards, purchasing a better-quality tool will net more TLM and a higher chance of mining an NFT.
Alien Worlds is the top choice if you’re looking to get your foot in the door with NFTs and Metaverse crypto games.
You can buy TLM on major exchanges like PancakeSwap, Binance, KuCoin, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Photo by Cash Macanaya on Unsplash