Top 7 Investors of 2022 in Blockchain Firms

To keep a trustworthy and decentralized ledger of transactions, new technologies like blockchains are being developed. Blockchains store data in blocks that are connected together by cryptography systems like Bitcoin. Aside from the financial sector, other industries such as healthcare, online gambling with a crypto casino bonus, and transportation are also facing profound transformations.
Many investors have put money into blockchain companies because their demand is consistent. Here is a list of the top 7 firms:
1. Samsung
Samsung, a major tech company in South Korea, has been named as an active investor in the blockchain industry.
In the past 12 months, Samsung has invested in 13 separate rounds of funding, including the ones for the companies that created Bored Apes Yacht Club (Yuga Labs), Axie Infinity (Sky Mavis), and Animoca Brands (a blockchain game firm). The majority of the company’s capital came from Samsung Next, the innovation division of Samsung Electronics that specialises in technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence and the Metaverse.
2. Morgan Stanley
Securitize, a digital securities platform, just raised $48 million in a Series B fundraising round led by Blockchain Capital and investment funds administered by Morgan Stanley, and it has great aspirations to accelerate the use of tokenized assets. It is among the most prominent investors in blockchain startups.
3. Toyota
In order to create a new mobility environment, the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) is looking into the potential applications of blockchain technology. Toyota is investigating the feasibility of implementing a blockchain-based system for facilitating the exchange of vehicle information, the booking of rides, and the settlement of insurance premiums based on actual usage.
Ultimately, TRI believes blockchain might be utilised to establish a digital environment in which a future slew of autonomous Toyota vehicles would function.
4. BlackRock
BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, has invested $1.17 billion in FTX, Circle, and Anchorage Digital, making it the second largest investor in the blockchain industry. When it comes to investment, advisory, and risk management services, BlackRock ranks among the very best in the world.
5. Alphabet
From September 2021 through June 2022, Alphabet invested about $1.506 billion over four fundraising rounds in blockchain firms. To name a few: Fireblocks, Dapper Labs, Voltage, and Digital Currency Group. It is a leading investor in blockchain companies.
6. Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs invested $690 million in various blockchain companies such as Certik, Coin Metrics, Elwood, Block Daemon, and Anchorage Digital, making them the fifth largest investor in the space. Moreover, Goldman Sachs helped the European Investment Bank launch the first public digital issue on Ethereum’s public blockchain.
7. Berkshire Hathaway
Berkshire Hathaway, one of the world’s largest publicly traded firms, operates in a wide variety of markets, from real estate and batteries to insurance. Its divisions have been looking into blockchain solutions to improve their operations.
With the intention of developing blockchain standards in vehicle maintenance, quality control, and fraud prevention, railroad firm BNSF is the first train-related company to join the Blockchain in Transport Alliance.
Richline Group, a gold and diamond corporation, teamed up with IBM to explore the feasibility of integrating blockchain technology into the company’s supply chain. The Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary ensures knowing where its jewellery comes from to guarantee that it was made using fair labour practices.
Conclusion
Although initially blockchain was only accepted by new businesses, it has since gained widespread acceptance. Moreover, there are startups committed to the technology’s development as the vast majority of publicly traded companies plan to apply it gradually. They believe blockchain may enhance cybersecurity protocols and streamline logistics.