Top 6 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $6 Million to Watch in February 2022

This Friday, cryptocurrency markets continue to show bearish momentum, with Bitcoin and Ethereum struggling to hold support. For those brave enough to buy the dip, this makes it a great time to accumulate some underrated Metaverse crypto coins. This article looks at our pick of the top six Metaverse crypto coins to watch in February 2022, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
6. Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) – $1.8 million
Launched in July 2020, Darwinia Commitment Token is the primary utility asset of the Darwinia Network, a Web 3.0 cross-chain bridge hub providing an entrance to Polkadot’s ecosystem.
Darwinia’s ChainRelay client enables single-chain application protocols to upgrade to cross-chain versions. Darwinia is perfect for DeFi, GameFi, Decentralized Exchanges, NFT Markets, and more.
Darwinia’s Network is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), supporting Ethereum dApps and enabling them to migrate to cross-chain versions. In addition, Darwinia makes it easy for projects to upgrade to Polkadot and launch their Parachain.
The platform features a dual-token ecosystem consisting of RING and KTON tokens. RING tokens are the primary utility asset used for contract and execution fees, gas fees, staking, and transactions. Users can earn KTON by locking up RING tokens.
You can buy KTON on Poloniex, Uniswap, Gate.io, and more.
5. Spheroid Universe (SPH) – $2.4 million
Launched in March 2021, Spheroid Universe is a blockchain-based extended reality Metaverse platform allowing users to own Earth’s most popular digital surfaces.
Spheroid Universe features Spaces, which are NFT tokens enabling users to receive advertising revenue from selected areas on Earth’s surface.
Spheroid Universe features its marketplace where users can browse dozens of plots of land available for purchase. Once users purchase a plot of land, they can place advertisements. There have been over 300k Spaces sold at the time of writing.
In addition, Spheroid Universe provides several services and tools for XR/AR development. For instance, their cross-platform programming language, Spheroid Scrips, reduces the cost and speeds up the development of AR applications.
Moreover, Spheroid Universe features its own Demiurge IDE, a cloud-based development environment making it easy for developers to develop AR apps.
The native token to the platform is called SPH, which can be used to interact with the Spheroid Universe ecosystem.
You can buy SPH on Uniswap and LATOKEN.
4. MetaverseX (METAX) – $3.1 million
Launched in October 2021, MetaverseX is a decentralized Metaverse sandbox building game that supports NFT trading and creation, featuring the play-to-earn model. MetaverseX enables anyone to own virtual land in its sandbox world, create and design virtual items and buildings, and realize the exchange and auction of digital items via NFTs.
The platform features a virtual world similar to Minecraft. It’s built with the Unity game engine, and the game can be accessed via a browser.
Users can currently check out MetaverseX’s open world and explore it. MetaverseX provides players with an immersive 3D experience integrating a smart contract-based token system to facilitate the collection and transaction of NFTs.
There are several game modes available for MetaverseX, including adventure mode where users can take on bosses, a PVP mode to challenge their enemies, and daily quests that enable players to earn rewards.
METAX is the native BEP-20 token on the platform, enabling users to buy and sell virtual assets, participate in the game’s DAO, stake to earn rewards, and use the token for various in-game purchases.
You can buy METAX on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, MEXC, Jubi, and Hoo.
3. Chronicle (XNL) – $4.4 million
Launched in 2021, Chronicle is an NFT marketplace and studio built entirely for fans, featuring officially licensed digital collectibles from popular shows like Penn & Teller and more.
Chronicle is focused on delivering eco-friendly NFTs on its platform. At this time, users can check out Chronicle’s NFT dashboard that features dozens of NFTs and live auctions for various authenticated collectibles.
All NFTs are listed in USD, and currently, Chronicle features three main collections: Puppy Bowl, Penn & Teller, and Paddington.
Chronicle is similar to the popular THETA network that features unique and rare NFT drops not found elsewhere. While Chronicle is still in its early stages and only features a limited number of licensed NFTs, it’s a must-watch in 2022.
The native token to Chronicle is XNL, the primary utility asset on the platform designed to offer a series of rewards and incentives for the Chronicle community. Some use cases for XNL include premium access to limited edition collectibles, discounts on trading fees, rewards, bonuses, staking incentives, governance, and voting.
You can buy XNL on Gate.io, KuCoin, and PancakeSwap.
2. Revolve Games (RPG) – $5.1 million
Launched in September 2021, Revolve Games is a blockchain-based play-to-earn platform with a robust ecosystem that’s plugged into the heart of DeFi. It features a unique actionable RPG NFT staking mechanism that enables users to earn rewards in a never-before-seen way.
Players are highly incentivized to participate in the Revolve Games ecosystem and upgrade their NFTs, enabling holders to earn more rewards.
With their unique staking mechanism, Revolve Games is revolutionizing a new way of DeFi staking, integrating it with gaming. NFTs are tethered to a stake of RPG (the native token of the platform). The NFT acts as a certificate, stating that whoever returns the NFT back to the staking contract will be able to withdraw the staked amount.
In addition, Revolve Games’ Metaverse features an inter-planetary sandbox environment where users can buy land on planets, build games with game builder asset packs, rent land, and monetize their spaces.
The native token to Revolve Games is RPG, used for various in-game activities and enables holders to stake it for rewards. RPG is cross-chain compatible and can be atom-swapped between the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain networks.
You can purchase RPG on ApeSwap (BSC) and PancakeSwap.
1. Ispolink (ISP) – $5.4 million
Launched in May 2021, Ispolink is a cross-chain Metaverse platform for developers and businesses. Ispolink leverages AI to empower blockchain companies to source top Web3 developer talent.
At its core, Ispolink connects top blockchain developers with companies looking to build dApps. Using AI and Machine Learning, Ispolink can analyze various applicants and predict the best potential candidate for a position based on their skills and experience.
The platform is still in development, but interested businesses and developers can currently book a demo. The mainnet launch for Ispolink is scheduled for Q1 2022, and this project is a must-watch for this year.
ISP is the native ERC-20 token on the platform, used for various activities such as referring friends, providing details, getting verified, and more.
Ispolink features a unique vision and offers a niche service for Metaverse companies. With the current market cap of $5.4 million, ISP is highly underrated.
You can buy ISP on Uniswap, KuCoin, PancakeSwap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Image Source: FXQuadro/Shutterstock.com