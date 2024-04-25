Looking For The Next Dogecoin (DOGE) Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Don’t Miss The ETFSwap (ETF) Presale

Since 2021, crypto investors, especially those who missed out on Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), have been looking for the next big thing in the crypto space to make such unprecedented returns. Thankfully, another opportunity has presented itself, which promises to be far better than the gains made by those meme coins.
ETFSwap (ETFS) is that token that presents an opportunity for crypto investors to make returns like the one or even better than the ones Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors enjoyed in the 2021 bull run.
Dogecoin (DOGE) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unprecedented Price Gains In 2021
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) were undoubtedly among the highlights of the 2021 bull run. Dogecoin (DOGE), on its part, surged by over 26,000% to hit an all-time high of $0.7376. As a result, several crypto investors made millions and billions of dollars from their investment in the foremost meme coin.
Glauber Contessoto, known as the SlumDOGE Millionaire, is one individual who saw his Dogecoin (DOGE) holdings skyrocket from his initial investment of $250,000 to almost $3 million at its peak. There were also individuals who invested earlier in the meme coin and made more returns than someone like Contessoto.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors even had a greater field day in 2021 than Dogecoin’s investors following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) historic price gain of 46,000,000%. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is believed to have outperformed Dogecoin (DOGE) partly because it was a newer token, so it got more attention than the foremost meme coin.
One of the crypto investors who gained massively from Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) run is an anonymous crypto investor (simply known as “Shibtoshi”). Shibtoshi invested $8,000 in the meme coin in August 2020, immediately after the token began trading.
The anonymous investor showed absolute conviction as he ‘diamond handed’ the crypto token for over a year. His conviction paid off as his Shiba Inu (SHIB) holdings rose to $5.7 billion thanks to the price gain of 46,000,000%.
The year is 2024, and Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) run are well in the past. Since 2022, the meme coins have experienced a significant downtrend and have slowly dropped from their all-time highs (ATHs).
Dogecoin (DOGE), currently trading at around $0.15, is down over 78% from its ATH of $0.7376. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu (SHIB), currently trading at around $0.000026, is down over 69% from its ATH of $0.00008845.
It Is Time For ETFSwap (ETFS) To Shine
Like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2021, ETFSwap (ETFS) is projected to be one of the standout tokens in this bull run. Experts say that the crypto token could rise as those meme coins did in 2021, providing crypto investors an avenue to make mouth-watering gains as they did in 2021.
Furthermore, ETFSwap’s (ETFS) price gains are expected to be sustainable considering its utility, unlike those meme coins. ETFS is the native token of ETFSwap, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that enables the on-chain trading of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
The ETFSwap (ETFS) will act as a passport for users to access this offering, as the DeFi platform requires anyone who wants to access the variety of ETFs on the platform to hold a certain quantity of their native token.
Another factor contributing to ETFSwap’s meteoric rise is that tokenization is one of the leading narratives in this bull run. Therefore, ETFSwap (ETFS) and Ondo (ONDO), the native tokens of tokenization-focused projects, are expected to run hard.
ETFSwap (ETFS) has already shown its strength amidst the current downward trend in the broader crypto market, and crypto investors already seem convinced of its potential. So far, over 23.6 million ETFSwap (ETFS) tokens have been sold in stage 1 of the ongoing token presale, and this figure is rising rapidly.
Given its potential, crypto investors understand that buying the crypto token at its current presale price of $0.00854 is undoubtedly a steal. This price is expected to double once stage 2 commences, so there is no better time to buy than now.
