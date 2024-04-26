Maneki Token Surges By 50% In 24 Hours Amidst Whales’ Activity

The cryptocurrency market is abuzz with the meteoric rise of $MANEKI, a token that has skyrocketed by over 30,000% since its inception.
In the past 24 hours alone, the price of Maneki has surged by an impressive 50%, with its market capitalization reaching $192.6 million, and it is currently trading at $0.02167.
Recent data from dex screener highlights the remarkable performance of Maneki, cementing its position as one of the hottest assets in the crypto space. However, amidst this surge, traders and holders of the Maneki token are advised to closely monitor the activity of seven specific wallets.
If you hold $MANEKI or want to buy $MANEKI, you must pay attention to these 7 wallets.
These 7 wallets(possibly belonging to the same person) spent 3,388 $SOL($525K) to buy 3.99B $MANEKI (44.9% of the… pic.twitter.com/19vTM3Pjpk
These seven wallets, believed to possibly belong to the same individual, made a significant splash in the Maneki ecosystem shortly after its launch.
In a swift move, they collectively spent 3,388 $SOL ($525,000) to acquire a staggering 3.99 billion $MANEKI tokens, representing a significant portion of the total token supply. What’s more intriguing is that this acquisition occurred within a mere minute of Maneki’s online debut.
$MANEKI Token Distribution Wallets To Monitor
Following the acquisition, these wallets proceeded to distribute the acquired 3.99 billion $MANEKI tokens across nearly 100 new wallets.
Remarkably, they opted not to sell any portion of their holdings, demonstrating a long-term investment strategy.
At current prices, the distributed tokens are valued at approximately $88 million, underlining the substantial impact of these whales’ activities on the Maneki ecosystem.
As Maneki continues to capture the attention of traders and investors with its unprecedented price surge, the actions of these key wallets serve as a focal point for market participants.
Their significant holdings and strategic distribution of tokens without selling underscore the potential for further growth and development within the Maneki community.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
