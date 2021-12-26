Top 6 Crypto Metaverse Coins Gaining The Most Price Today

December is a hot month for crypto markets, and after a rough start, it looks like the last week of this month will be pretty bullish for cryptocurrencies. Metaverse coins are doing exceptionally well this week, with many registering upwards of 20% gain. This article looks at the top six crypto Metaverse coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour price gain, lowest to highest.
6. MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) – $15.40 (+5.76%)
My Neighbor Alice is a blockchain-based farm and builder game currently developing on the Chromia blockchain. It allows users to buy virtual islands and upgrade them with unique items, allowing players to monetize their island.
ALICE is the native cryptocurrency to the platform, enabling holders to play, invest, stake, and be a part of the My Neighbor Alice ecosystem. The game is planned to be launched in Spring 2022 and is currently one of the most hyped-up blockchain-based play-to-earn projects in crypto.
ALICE has a total supply of 100 million, with a circulating supply of 30.6 million. At the time of writing, My Neighbor Alice’s market cap is $550 million.
You can purchase ALICE on Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Poloniex, Crypto.com Exchange, and more.
5. Verasity (VRA) – $0.04173 (+5.06%)
Launched in June 2021, Verasity describes itself as a protocol and product layer platform for esports and video entertainment. It’s built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, with a mission to increase engagement and advertising revenue for publishers and advertisers.
VRA features a proof-of-view protocol that increases organic engagement and advertising revenue on the platform. Verasity also features a proprietary Adstack, a video player, and VRA rewards on its product layer. VRA’s main product is Verasity.tv, a platform allowing users to earn VRA tokens simply for watching content.
At the time of writing, VRA is trading at $0.04173, up over 5% in the past 24 hours. Its 24-hour trading volume of $77 million with a market cap of $172 million.
You can purchase VRA on several major exchanges, including KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, Bittrex, and more. If you’re in the US, we recommend KuCoin or Uniswap.
4. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $0.2526 (+5.74%)
The most popular game on the WAX blockchain and one of the most underrated crypto games on the market is Alien Worlds. It’s a play-to-earn blockchain-based NFT game that allows users to mine Trillium and is my personal favorite on this list.
Players can choose a planet to mine and earn TLM by mining with their tools. Everyone is given a free shovel, to begin with, but it has minimal mining power. Users can purchase better mining tools for higher earning potential. There are several builds available depending on if you’re interested in mining TLM or NFTs.
One unique aspect of the game is how users can purchase Land and charge others fees for mining on their Land. At the time of writing, the cheapest Land was listed at 16,494 WAX, roughly $7,900.
Players can travel to various planets, all separate Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs receive daily Trillium through the smart contracts, and players can also receive a portion of the TLM if they are a part of that planet’s DAO.
At the time of writing, TLM is trading at $0.2526, up over 5% in the past 24 hours. Alien Worlds has a 24-hour trading volume of $129 million with a market cap of $217 million.
You can purchase TLM on Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Bittrex, Poloniex, PancakeSwap, and more.
3. Efinity Token (EFI) – $1.16 (+5.95%)
Efinity is the blockchain Metaverse developed by the Enjin team and built on Polkadot. EFI is the first paratoken on the Efinity network.
If you aren’t familiar with the Paratoken Standard, it’s similar to the ERC-20 or BEP-20 token standards but allows for cross-chain support. In other words, the new token standard enables users to bring tokens from other platforms and express them as paratokens on a parachain like Efinity.
Enjin Coin is the team behind Efinity and is known to be one of the leaders in the NFT space. Launched in 2009, Enjin is one of the longest-running projects on the market. Throughout the years, ENJ has consistently continued transforming itself to keep up with emerging cryptocurrency trends.
With a market cap of $198 million, Efinity is still a relatively small player in the Metaverse space. However, given how the market is responding, it wouldn’t be surprising to see EFI’s valuation hit at least $500 million in 2022.
Efinity has a total supply of 2 billion, with a circulating supply of 169.8 million. At the time of writing, EFI has a 24-hour trading volume of $13.6 million with a market cap of $198 million.
You can purchase EFI on many exchanges, some of which include: Gate.io, Coinlist Pro, Poloniex, OKEx, Crypto.com, and Uniswap. If you are a US resident, I highly recommend Crypto.com.
2. THETA (THETA) – $5.34 (+6.06%)
THETA is a next-generation video and entertainment blockchain-powered platform. It includes an NFT marketplace and a fully open-source code available on Github.
THETA features impressive partners for its enterprise validator nodes, including Google, Sony, Samsung, Binance, Blockchain, and more. On December 14th, Katy Perry released her NFT collection on the THETA marketplace, which was a huge success.
THETA is currently trading at $5.34, up 6.06% in the past 24 hours, making it the second-highest crypto Metaverse coin gaining the most price today. Its market cap is $5.4 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $284 million.
THETA has a circulating supply of 1 billion, and you can purchase it on Binance, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Gate.io, Crypto.com, Bithumb, and more.
1. EPIK Prime (EPIK) – $0.3266 (+10.57%)
The crypto Metaverse coin gaining the most price today is none other than EPIK. Epik Prime is an NFT platform currently working with AAA gaming companies and big entertainment brands to create in-game NFT goods and marketplaces.
The goal of EPIK Primes is to mainstream gaming and blockchain. It features The Epikverse, which consists of a network of games, VR Spaces, and metaverses that can communicate with each other.
An example of some awesome NFT collections on EPIK Primes is its Splitgate Gamescom Asia Collection. Splitgate is a relatively new FPS game, and users can now purchase character NFTs for the game for $200-$500.
Check out this keynote presentation from Darren Smith, VP of Product at EPIK Prime, who gave a presentation on their role in NFTs & Metaverses in last months’ Decentral Miami conference:
At the time of writing, EPIK is trading at $0.3266 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.3 million. Its market cap is $65.8 million, with a circulating supply of 234.3 million tokens.
You can purchase EPIK on Huobi Global, Gate.io, KuCoin, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, BKEX, and ZT.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
