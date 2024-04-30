Ethereum Transaction Fees Hit 6-Month Low Amidst Market Retracement

April 29, 2024

Ethereum network transaction fees have dropped to a noteworthy low of just $1.12 per transaction, marking the lowest average cost in a day since October 18th.

This decline in fees reflects a broader trend in sentiment within the cryptocurrency market, where traders oscillate between bullish and bearish outlooks.

Historically, transaction fees on the Ethereum network tend to peak around price tops and return to lower levels during market bottoms. With markets experiencing a retracement over the past six weeks, the reduced demand and network strain could signal a potential turnaround for Ethereum and associated altcoins sooner than anticipated.

Despite the recent dip in transaction fees, the price of ETH has declined by over 4% in the past 24 hours. Lookonchain data reveals that Whale 0x444 recently deposited 11,550 ETH ($37M) to Binance at an average price of ~$3,200, resulting in a modest profit of $247K (+0.67%).

Ethereum Whale Encounters Notable Dip Levels

However, this whale has encountered losses in previous ETH trades since March 9, with a total loss of approximately $4.71M. Interestingly, the whale shares the same Binance address as Smart ETH trader 0xb82, who has earned $16.3M from successful ETH trades, suggesting a potential connection between them.

Following the recent drop in ETH price, the whale decided to liquidate their holdings, depositing all 11,892 ETH ($38M) to Binance for sale, resulting in a profit of ~$217K. This move comes after experiencing losses in three previous attempts to go long on ETH since March 20, highlighting the challenges and risks associated with cryptocurrency trading.

Overall, the recent decline in Ethereum transaction fees coupled with market retracement could signal a shift in sentiment and potentially pave the way for a reversal in the fortunes of Ethereum and other altcoins.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

Image Source: nexusplexus/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.