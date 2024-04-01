The rise of AI has brought fresh perspectives to the cryptocurrency market, making it easier for investors to conduct research and analysis.
OpenAI’s flagship AI platform, ChatGPT, has been the most-used analytical tool, aiding analysts in conducting price predictions for hundreds of cryptocurrencies and tokens.
This article examines the current market situation and ChatGPT’s market projection for the second quarter of 2024.
Could Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitgert Coin be in line surge? Let’s find out.
Market Outlook in March
Bitcoin reached a new milestone when its value surpassed $70,000 and consolidated between $72,000 and $74,000 in early March. Ethereum’s price reached the $4,000 price point despite the U.S. SEC delaying decisions on Ethereum ETF filings from Blackrock.
In March, the altcoin sector also profited from investors, with Bitgert (BRISE) registering over 70% over the last few weeks.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitgert have continued to trade within the short-term range. They have a bullish bias on the higher timeframe. Bullish momentum is building, and it might well continue in April.
ChatGPT’s Projections
ChatGPT predicted the regulatory green light for Bitcoin ETFs may spur an influx of institutional investments into the broader market.
This AI model suggests that would be enough to drive the market to achieve new all-time highs for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitgert, etc.
Notably, ChatGPT pointed to a 200x for Bitgert Coin in Q2 and backed it for a few reasons.
1) Scalability and Efficiency of Bitgert
According to ChatGPT, the scalability and efficiency of the crypto engineering project, Bitgert, is crucial and will play a significant role in its 200x pump. Bitgert’s lightning-fast transaction speeds, processing up to 100,000 transactions per second (TPS), make it an alternative to slower networks.
Additionally, its next-to-zero gas fees have attracted more users and investors searching for cost-efficient platforms like Bitgert that charge negligible gas fees.
2) User-Focused Solutions
Startup Studio, one of Bitgert’s native products, aims to help business owners and entrepreneurs in funding, marketing, and development. ChatGPT points out Bitgert’s focus on providing user-friendly solutions which allow users to seamlessly interact with their assets, would increase its adoption.
3) Listing on Bitcoin Futures
Bitgert’s plans to be listed on Bitcoin Futures would further bolster its value. ChatGPT predicts that Bitgert can ride post-listing momentum and growing investor interest.
With 200x in view, Bitgert will, without a doubt, be in line for a lucrative 2024.
