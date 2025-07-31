Top 5 Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch

As blockchain technology continues to mature, virtuals protocol ecosystems are playing a pivotal role in driving innovation across decentralized applications, digital identity systems, and immersive online experiences.
These protocols power the infrastructure behind emerging sectors like the metaverse, Web3 gaming, and AI integration.
While larger projects tend to capture most of the attention, there’s a growing class of under-the-radar tokens each with a market cap under $10 million that are quietly laying the groundwork for significant future developments. Below are five virtual protocol tokens that, despite their modest valuations, are showing promising potential.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
FREYA BY VIRTUALS (FREYA)
Freya is an AI agent in game with official endorsement from the team. Tryout the game (in alpha-test) through the “website” button! An 3% supply has been sent to “Freya Foundation” multisig shared with Starfall Chronicles Team, for Freya’s ongoing development. You can talk to Freya anywhere on Twitter by simply tagging her, and she will be provide her witty insights.
- Price: $0.008140
- Market cap: $4.5M 12.55%
- Volume (24h): $43.47K 37.16%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.9688%
- Holders: 81.86K
- Total supply: 553.7M FREYA
- Max. supply: 1B FREYA
- Circulating supply: 553.7M FREYA
Exchanges: Raydium: FREYA/USDT, MEXC: FREYA/USDT
AIXCB BY VIRTUALS (AIXCB)
Empowering innovation through AI and community wisdom. From funding to marketing and operational guidance, we cover all aspects of project development. You can leverage their DAO ecosystem for transparent and inclusive growth. You can also gain a competitive edge with actionable data and automation from our AI Investment Agent.
- Price: $0.002580
- Market cap: $2.56M 7.06%
- Volume (24h): $15.51K 148.84%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.6049%
- Holders: 114.93K
- Total supply: 993.5M AIXCB
- Max. supply: 1B AIXCB
- Circulating supply: 993.5M AIXCB
ACOLYTE BY VIRTUAL (ACOLYTE)
Acolyt is poised to become the ultimate discovery and evaluation platform for AI agents, addressing critical gaps in a rapidly expanding but often confusing market. The concept is designed to tackle the chaos of identifying and validating quality AI agents, much like how Google became indispensable for organizing the internet.
- Price: $0.002455
- Market cap: $2.37M 1.13%
- Volume (24h): $26.84K 38.97%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 1.32%
- Holders: 111.23K
- Total supply: 993.08M ACOLYT
- Max. supply: 993.08M ACOLYT
- Circulating supply: 968.86M ACOLYT
Exchanges: WEEX: ACOLYT/USDT, Hibt: ACOLYT/USDT
SEKOIA BY VIRTUALS (SEKOIA)
Sekoia by Virtuals is a token within the Virtuals Protocol ecosystem, designed to power immersive virtual experiences. With a focus on gaming, metaverse applications, and digital asset creation, Sekoia supports seamless integration across decentralized environments.
The project emphasizes community ownership and long-term sustainability through transparent tokenomics and low initial market capitalization. Positioned as an emerging player, Sekoia aims to drive innovation in virtual economies while staying accessible to early adopters.
- Price: $0.001217
- Market cap: $1.2M 13.86%
- Volume (24h): $94.99K 14.24%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 7.89%
- Total supply: 986.22M SEKOIA
- Max. supply: 1B SEKOIA
- Circulating supply: 986.22M SEKOIA
Exchanges: BVOX: SEKOIA/USDT, Uniswap v2: VIRTUAL/SEKOIA
GAM3S.GG (G3)
GAM3S.GG is a web3 gaming superapp that curates and creates content to spotlight the top games and showcases reviews, guides, news, quests, annual award shows, and more. For the past three years, the team has built a robust and industry-recognized platform driven by their top-tier game partnerships and commanding one of the largest communities across web3 gaming.
- Price: $0.002838
- Market cap: $906.65K 1.7%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $1.51M
- Volume (24h): $989.44K 5.55%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 107.71%
- Total supply: 1B G3
- Circulating supply: 319.49M G3
Exchanges: Bybit: G3/USDT, MEXC: G3/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
