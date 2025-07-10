Top Five (5) Gaming Tokens Below $50M Market Capitalization To Watch In July 2025

As the world of gaming continues to evolve, blockchain technology is opening up new opportunities for players and developers alike.
One of the most significant shifts has been the rise of gaming tokens—digital assets that not only fuel in-game economies but also give players real ownership over items, characters, and land. While big-name tokens tend to dominate the spotlight, there’s a growing interest in smaller, lesser-known tokens that are quietly making waves in the space.
These under-the-radar projects often bring fresh ideas and dedicated communities, offering something unique compared to their more established counterparts.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
OASYS (OAS)
In the blockchain game, a huge number of transactions occur. However, many blockchains cannot handle so many transactions, and nodes often crash. Oasys, as a game-specific blockchain, uses technology that is less likely to fail due to the increased number of transactions caused by games.
Oasys (OAS) stands out as a public blockchain protocol designed specifically for the gaming industry. Its unique multi-layered architecture integrates both public and private blockchain technologies, ensuring a seamless, speedy, and zero-gas-fee gaming experience.
- Price : $0.01097
- Market cap : $49.29M 1.65%
- Volume (24h) : $2.71M 6.7%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 5.45%
- Total supply : 10B OAS
- Max. supply : 10B OAS
- Circulating supply : 4.49B OAS
SMOOTH LOVE POTION (SLP)
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) tokens are earned by playing the Axie Infinity game. This digital asset serves a replacement for experience points. SLP are ERC-20 tokens, and they can be used to breed new digital pets that are known as Axies.
The cost of breeding begins at 100 SLP but increases gradually — rising to 200 SLP for the second breed, 300 for the third, 500 for the fourth, 800 for the fifth and 1,300 for the sixth. Axies can be bred a maximum of seven times, and the seventh breed costs 2,100 SLP. This limit exists in order to prevent hyperinflation in the marketplace.
- Price : $0.001315
- Market cap : $47.29M 1.89%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap : $54.02M
- Volume (24h) : $4.93M 17.93%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 10.47%
- Total supply : 35.95B SLP
- Circulating supply : 35.95B SLP
SERAPH (SERAPH)
Seraph is a next-gen AAA loot game developed by Seraph Studio. Available on both PC and mobile platforms, Seraph immerses players in a dark fantasy world, seamlessly blending classic loot mechanics with advanced features such as AI companions, MMO elements, and a player-driven marketplace.
Seraph uniquely incorporates NFTs to verify rare virtual assets that players can obtain through in-game battles or purchases. Through this system, players gain the ability to monetize their rewards and engage freely in asset trading, creating a robust, self-sustaining in-game economy.
- Price : $0.1969
- Market cap : $47.14M. 1%
- Volume (24h) : $162.18M 3.23%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 343.59%
- Holders : 130.77K
- Total supply : 1B SERAPH
- Max. supply : 1B SERAPH
- Circulating supply : 239.5M SERAPH
SEEDIFY.FUND (SFUND)
Seedify.fund(SFUND) , Seedify is a blockchain gaming-focused incubator and launchpad that empowers innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a full support system to help drive the future of gaming and blockchain.
Its ecosystem also includes an NFT launchpad for gaming and metaverse assets, along with the industry’s first gaming-and-metaverse-asset-centric NFT marketplace, Seedify NFT Space.
- Price : $0.6612
- Market cap : $46.67M. 1.06%
- Volume (24h) : $1.31M. 4.34%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 2.79%
- Total supply : 100M SFUND
- Max. supply : 100M SFUND
- Circulating supply : 70.59M SFUND
REALIO NETWORK (RIO)
The Realio platform describes itself as an end-to-end, blockchain-based SaaS platform for the issuance, investment, and life-cycle management of digital securities and cryptoassets.
It aims to combine access to a 100% on-chain decentralized (p2p) exchange with the features of an issuance/investment platform in order to merge enterprise-grade blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions with institutional-quality investment vehicles.
- Price : $0.2697
- Market cap : $46.63M 0.86%
- Volume (24h) : $1.85M 5.92%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 3.99%
- Total supply : 172.88M RIO
- Max. supply : 175M RIO
- Circulating supply : 172.88M RIO
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
