Top 5 Telegram Bot Tokens Below 50M Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

In the ever-evolving world of crypto, Telegram bot tokens have quietly carved out a niche, offering unique utilities and instant access to trading, automation. Also, with DeFi tools, all within the familiar chat interface of Telegram.
While big names tend to dominate the headlines, some of the most promising innovations are coming from under-the-radar projects with smaller market caps.
In this article, we spotlight five Telegram bot tokens flying below the $50 million market cap radar. Each bringing something fresh to the table and potentially poised for significant upside. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just curious about emerging trends, these are worth keeping on your watchlist.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
NODE AI (GPU)
Node AI is a decentralized platform that provides access to GPU and AI resources. It uses blockchain technology to create a secure and transparent environment for users to engage in various activities.
Key Features includes; Revenue Sharing, AI Nodes Rental, GPU Power Lending, On Demand Nodes, AI API Endpoints, Staking for ETH Rewards. Node AI aims to make AI resources more accessible and beneficial for a wide range of users, including GPU owners, AI enthusiasts, and businesses.
- Price: $0.4193
- Market cap : $41.12M 22.83%
- Volume (24h) : $5.99M 7.98%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 14.54%
- Total supply : 100M GPU
- Max. supply : 100M GPU
- Circulating supply : 98.06M GPU
Exchanges: Uniswap v2: GPU/WETH, MEXC : GPU/USDT
PALM AI (PALM)
$PALM is Multi-platformed, second generation AI solutions that utilize the latest developments in AI. We focus on product adoption, innovation and revenue sharing.
From GameFi applications and Hardware to Web3 solutions that relate to scaling on Ethereum to RWA hardware systems, powered by a mix of Google’s suite of AI tools and in-house innovative algorithms, taken to both Web3 and Web2 by the $PALM team. We are taking AI integrations on-chain to the next level.
- Price: $0.3265
- Market cap : $25.18M 15.08%
- Volume (24h) :$241.57K 33.24%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :0.9661%
- Holders :16.90K
- Total supply : 77.12M PALM
- Circulating supply : 77.12M PALM
Exchanges: Gate : PALM/USDT, Uniswap v2: WETH/PALM
SPECTRE AI (SPECTRE)
Spectre AI is revolutionizing blockchain predictions with all-in-one tools available on Telegram & Dapp!
Use Spectre Bot for short-term token predictions (6h, 12h, 24h, & 48h) and stay ahead with cutting-edge sentiment analysis, including X Bubblemaps, Sentiment Analysis charts, and TA Analysis Chatbots. Get ready to enhance your trading strategy!
- Price: $2.34
- Market cap :$23.44M 9.91%
- Volume (24h) : $680.87K 18.92%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 2.91%
- Holders : 8.88K
- Total supply :10M SPECTRE
- Max. supply : 10M SPECTRE
- Circulating supply : 9.99M SPECTRE
Exchanges: Uniswap v2: SPECTRE/WETH, XT.COM : SPECTRE/USDT
TG CASINO (TGC)
TG.Casino, a dynamic player in the online gaming industry, has made a significant impact since its inception in September 2023, quickly becoming a go-to destination for casino enthusiasts.
The platform stands out for its seamless integration of advanced technology and user-friendly interface, catering to both seasoned gamblers and newcomers alike. The TG.Casino project launched on 21st September with a presale goal of $5m which was reached in mid December 2023. The casino launched on 28th September 2023 just 7 days later and has constantly evolved and improved ever since.
- Price: $0.2133
- Market cap : $17.04M 6.97%
- Volume (24h) : $132.31K 153.46%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 0.7672%
- Holders :3.36K
- Total supply : 79.91M TGC
- Max. supply :100M TGC
- Circulating supply : 79.91M TGC
Exchanges : Uniswap v2: TGC/WETH, BitMart: TGC/USDT
TOKENFI
TokenFi aims to simplify the crypto and asset tokenization process and eventually become the foremost tokenization platform in the world. The tokenization industry is projected to be a $16 trillion industry by the year 2030.
BlackRock, the world’s biggest institutional investor with $10 trillion of assets under management, strongly believes in the industry’s potential, which they call “the next evolution in markets”.
TokenFi is launched by the highly experienced and connected Floki team that launched the popular Floki token that went to an ATH valuation of $3.5 billion. They will be leveraging this same experience to make TokenFi the number one tokenization platform in the industry.
- Price : $0.01647
- Market cap : $16.45M 14.68%
- Volume (24h) : $12.94M 84.59%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :75.66%
- Total supply : 10B TOKEN
- Max. supply : 10B TOKEN
- Circulating supply : 1B TOKEN
Exchanges: PancakeSwap v2 : TOKEN/WBNB, Bybit : TOKEN/USDT
