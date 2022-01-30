Top 5 Most Traded Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $100 Million to Watch in 2022

This weekend crypto markets are showing signs of life as Bitcoin and Ethereum manage to hold support. Metaverse crypto coins are also seeing price gains, with most projects in the green this weekend. Today we look at our top five picks for the best Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $100 million to watch in 2022, ordered by 24-hour trading volume, lowest to highest.
5. Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $10 million
- Market Cap: $89 million
- Unit Price: $0.13
Launched in December 2020, Terra Virtua Kolect is a blockchain-powered immersive digital collectibles platform on Mobile, AR, and VR with unique gaming, social, and creative experiences.
Terra Virtua Kolect is looking to provide an ecosystem for users to collect their favorite NFTs and share the experience in Terra’s social Metaverse.
Users can currently check out the TVK NFT marketplace currently in open beta and browse dozens of collections of 2D and 3D NFTs. Purchases on Terra’s marketplace can be completed with a credit card, with ETH, or TVK.
TVK is the native token to the Terra Virtua Kolect ecosystem. The Kolect token enables users to stake TVK to join their exclusive prestige clubs to earn NFT drops, collectible rewards, and more. In addition, users get rewarded TVK by completing competitions, quests, and more. Moreover, users can craft their digital collectibles and fan token using Terra Forma tools, enabling businesses to supercharge their brands and monetize their creations.
With a highly active ecosystem and a growing userbase, Terra Virtua Kolect is worth keeping an eye on in 2022. In recent news, TVK transformed the popular Bored Ape NFTs into VFLECT versions, native 3D profile NFTs for the TVK platform.
#BAYC 🇯🇵 Bored Ape VFLECT
Original owner @majeswei transformed this Bored Ape into a VFLECT and it's dropping on the marketplace from 5pm GMT Monday: https://t.co/qNqd66STS9#BAYC #apefollowape #apestrongtogether #BoredApeyc #NFTcommunity #apestogetherstrong #NFTdrop #NFT #NFTs pic.twitter.com/ezN8wnMMqx
— Terra Virtua $TVK | Collecting. Reinvented. (@Terra_Virtua) January 29, 2022
You can purchase TVK on major exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, Uniswap, and more.
4. Mines of Dalarnia (DAR)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $13 million
- Market Cap: $89 million
- Unit Price: $0.72
Launched in November 2021, Mines of Dalarnia is an action-adventure Metaverse game built on the Chromia blockchain. The game features a 2D platformer that enables users to mine for minerals and upgrade their characters, increasing attributes and improving equipment.
All the items and actions in Mines of Dalarnia are registered on the blockchain. This prevents malicious actors from abusing the system and provides full ownership of assets to the players. In addition, the game features a play-to-earn aspect where users can earn tokens and rewards for playing the game.
The DAR token is the native utility token to the game, enabling holders to stake the asset for resources and level-ups. In addition, land-owners in the Dalarnia Metaverse can earn DAR in rent and spend it in the marketplace to upgrade their equipment.
The game is in its alpha version, with the mainnet build release scheduled for Q1 2022. Even with the recent bear market, Mines of Dalarnia has some of the strongest community support, and their development team managed to stay on track with their roadmap.
In a recent update, the Mines of Dalarnia team announced that they are on track to delivering Mines of Dalarnia 2.0 by the end of Q1. In addition, they plan to launch using Binance Smart Chain to handle DAR and NFT transactions, which means minimal gas fees to users.
Overall, Mines of Dalarnia is a highly underrated project with a competent development team. With the mainnet scheduled to release in the next few months, it’s worth keeping an eye on DAR as its price could see significant gains once the mainnet launches.
You can purchase DAR on Binance, Crypto.com, PancakeSwap, and more.
3. Ethernity Chain (ERN)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $15 million
- Market Cap: $66 million
- Unit Price: $5.16
Launched in March 2021, Ethernity Chain is the world’s first authenticated and licensed NFT platform. Ethernity’s NFTs feature big-name brands and IPs in sports, content, collectibles, and technology.
Ethernity features 32+ collections with over 100k NFTs. Many of the collections are sports-themed, and if you’re a Soccer or Football fan, you’re bound to find an NFT of your favorite player.
Because the NFTs are fully authenticated and licensed, the price of the collectibles can sometimes exceed thousands of dollars. However, this exclusive license makes the Ethernity chain unique and gives the platform an advantage over traditional non-authenticated NFT marketplaces.
ERN is the native ERC-20 token to the Ethernity Chain platform and is used for transactions and staking. Users can get LP tokens by providing liquidity to an ERN/ETH pool and stake these tokens for a high APY of over 66%!
Ethernity Chain is worth keeping an eye on as their exclusive sports and entertainment NFT collection is one of the best designed and sought out on the market. Ethernity’s ecosystem shares similarities with Theta’s NFT marketplace, which features a valuation in the multi-billions. With the current valuation of $66 million, Ethernity is a highly underrated project that could quickly explode in price later this year.
You can purchase ERN on Binance, KuCoin, Uniswap, Poloniex, and more.
2. Verasity (VRA)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $47 million
- Market Cap: $90 million
- Unit Price: $0.02
Launched in April 2019, Verasity is a blockchain company looking to create an entirely new experience in esports, digital rights management, and AdTech.
Verasity is looking to tackle the $160 billion Ad fraud problem regarding fake engagement of various platforms. Their Proof-of-View protocol ensures content views come from real humans and not bots. This enables Verasity to increase engagement for advertisers and revenue for publishers.
Verasity also features their proprietary streaming platform – Verasity TV. Users can earn VRA tokens by watching videos and ads on their favorite creators and publishers. When the trophy icon on the top right of the video turns green, you can claim your rewards which will be deposited directly into your wallet.
Verasity has one of the fastest-growing communities, and VRA is worth keeping an eye on in 2022. According to their roadmap, Verasity’s NFT marketplace is scheduled to release in Q3 2022, along with re-sell functionality for marketplace resellers. Once the marketplace goes live, VRA could see significant price gains quickly.
You can purchase VRA on KuCoin, Uniswap, Bittrex, and more.
1. Alien Worlds (TLM)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $52 million
- Market Cap: $100 million
- Unit Price: $0.11
Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds is the most popular Metaverse crypto coin on the market, boasting over 1 million users over the past month. Alien Worlds is integrated with both the WAX and BSC chains, enabling multiple ways for users to earn rewards.
The game revolves around mining trillium via NFT tools that users can purchase on the WAX marketplace AtomicHub. In addition, players can stake their TLM token on the BSC chain for a period between 2-12 weeks and earn significant rewards and rare NFTs.
The best part about Alien Worlds is that it has a low entry cost for new users looking to get their foot in the door with NFT and blockchain gaming. Moreover, the WAX Cloud Wallet makes it simple for new users to set up an online wallet and purchase WAXP to interact with the Alien Worlds economy.
As the most popular Metaverse crypto coin, Alien Worlds makes a great bet for 2022, and the TLM token is worth keeping an eye on this year.
You can purchase TLM on major exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, Poloniex, FTX, and more.
