Top 5 Most Traded Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $1 to Watch in 2022

Metaverse Crypto coins continue to show bullish momentum this week, with many seeing significant price gains. With the amount of Metaverse crypto coins on the market, it may be hard to figure out which ones are worth checking out. This article looks at the top five most traded Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $1, ordered by 24-hour trading volume, lowest to highest.
5. WAX (WAXP)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $49 million
- Market Cap: $739 million
- Unit Price: $0.38
Launched in December 2017, WAX is one of the top blockchains for GameFi projects and Metaverse crypto coins. WAX hosts the most popular game Alien Worlds and makes it easy for users to get their foot in the door with crypto, NFTs, DeFi, and more.
WAX, aka the “Worldwide Asset eXchange™,” makes for such an excellent fit for Metaverse projects due to its delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm allowing for low gas feed and high throughput transactions.
WAX uses CPU, RAM, and NET to pay for transactions. Users can stake their WAXP tokens and receive CPU, RAM, and NET to use for fees. The best part is once users unstake their WAXP, they can get their money back, effectively eliminating any cost for transactions.
WAX is one of the most user-friendly projects and is worth keeping an eye on in 2022. In addition, the fact that the platform hosts some of the most popular games on the market speaks to the tremendous long-term potential of WAXP.
You can purchase WAXP on Binance, Bittrex, KuCoin, Gate.io, and more.
4. Ontology (ONT)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $55 million
- Market Cap: $514 million
- Unit Price: $0.58
Launched in March 2018, Ontology is a low-cost, high-speed blockchain enabling high-speed transactions for Web3 and Metaverse projects. Ontology is a layer-2 scaling solution designed to allow users to build blockchain-based applications that comply with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).
Ontology is looking to create a consistent identity system for various Metaverses, eliminating the need to create separate accounts for each virtual world.
Their decentralized identity framework will use Ontology’s ONT ID mechanism, a fully decentralized DNS protocol similar to Ethereum Name Server (ENS).
Ontology is one of the longer-running projects in crypto, and the fact that ONT has been able to stay relevant for 4+ years speaks to the great long-term potential of this project. Ontology is worth keeping an eye on in 2022, especially with the development of their ONT ID.
You can buy ONT on major exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, Bittrex, and more.
3. Chromia (CHR)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $105 million
- Market Cap: $364 million
- Unit Price: $0.64
Launched in May 2019, Chromia is a relational blockchain enabling developers to build and deploy blockchain-based applications much faster than using traditional smart contracts.
Chromia features a robust SDK that makes it easy and intuitive for new developers to deploy awesome dApps. Some popular games like My Neighbor Alice and Mines of Dalarnia are developed with the Chromia framework, and both projects are valued at over $130 million.
In a way, Chromia can be thought of as a competitor to WAX. However, Chromia is a much newer project whose ecosystem is still in its infancy.
Chromia is one of the most underrated projects on this list, and its current market cap of $364 million is relatively undervalued for a Metaverse crypto platform. CHR is worth keeping an eye on in 2022 as more applications are developed using Chromia.
You can purchase CHR on Binance, KuCoin, and more.
2. Alien Worlds (TLM)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $124 million
- Market Cap: $131 million
- Unit Price: $0.14
Launching in April 2021, Alien Worlds is the most popular Metaverse crypto coin on the market. It’s built on the WAX blockchain and later integrated with the Binance Smart Chain.
Alien Worlds is one of the simplest games to check out, perfect for new users looking to get their foot in the door with blockchain gaming and NFTs.
The game revolves around users mining Trillium (TLM), which has real-world value. Users can select various planets to mine Trillium on and select a custom mining toolkit using a set of NFTs. Each user receives a free shovel to mine with when they first sign up. Still, I highly recommend purchasing a slightly better mining tool like a Standard Capacitor for roughly $1 on the WAX NFT marketplace AtomicHub.
Another way to earn with Alien Worlds is by staking your TLM on the Binance Smart Chain. Users can stake their TLM for periods of 2-12 weeks and receive a hefty bonus along with rare NFTs at the end of the staking period.
As the most popular game on the market, Alien Worlds is a must-watch in February 2022. The current market cap of $131 million is highly undervalued, and TLM could easily double or triple in value by the end of the year.
You can buy TLM on KuCoin, Binance, Gate.io, Poloniex, and more.
1. Verasity (VRA)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $156 million
- Market Cap: $146 million
- Unit Price: $0.032
Launched in April 2019, Verasity is a blockchain-based platform looking to tackle the $160 billion AdTech market. Verasity can identify unnatural traffic and increase revenue for advertisers and publishers using its proprietary Proof-of-View protocol.
Verasity’s product layer offers a few features besides their PoV protocol, including a streaming platform called Verasity.TV. Users can earn VRA tokens by watching their favorite streamers and participating in Verasity’s economy.
Verasity also features VeraEsports, rewarding users for watching eSports content. In addition, Verasity offers their proprietary VeraWallet making it easy for users to create a cryptocurrency wallet and start receiving rewards.
Verasity’s fast-growing community and unique Proof-of-View protocol make this a must-watch in February 2022. In addition, their current market cap of $147 million is insanely undervalued and could easily double by the end of the year.
You can purchase VRA tokens on KuCoin, Bittrex, Uniswap, and more.
