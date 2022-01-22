Top 5 Most Popular Metaverse Crypto Coins Built on Polygon (January 2022)

Polygon is one of the most popular platforms for Metaverse crypto coins. It offers low fees and high-speed transactions perfect for crypto projects that require a lot of on-chain interaction. This article looks at the top five most popular Metaverse crypto coins built on Polygon in January 2022, ordered by 30-day users, lowest to highest.
5. REVV Racing (REVV) – 14k
Launched in September 2020, REVV Racing is an NFT car racing game built by Animoca Brands. REVV Racing features a play-to-earn model enabling users to earn tokens for racing cars in their Metaverse.
The game looks and plays like a traditional 3D racing game, but all play sessions are registered and hosted on the blockchain.
REVV Racing is available for anyone to try, but users must first purchase an NFT car from the REVV collection on OpenSea. The good news is the NFT cars are pretty affordable, with most priced at roughly $10.
Moreover, the best part about purchasing a REVV Racing car is that you don’t need to pay insane fees since the platform is built on Polygon.
REVV also has a token available for purchase. Its market cap is currently $26 million with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.4 million.
You can purchase REVV on Uniswap, KuCoin, Bittrex, and more.
4. Pegaxy (PGX) – 34k
Launched in November 2021, Pegaxy (Pegasus Galaxy) is a racing game with futuristic mythological styling. It features bionic horses that enable players to participate in PvP races and win rewards in the platform’s native utility token VIS (Vigorus).
Pegaxy enables users to breed their horses for profit and fun and features a highly active ecosystem. Users can enter races for free; however, the rewards are still lucrative.
Users can check out the game right now by connecting their MetaMask wallet. The Pegaxy ecosystem includes a marketplace where players can browse and purchase various horses with different stats and levels.
With over 34k users monthly, Pegaxy is an up-and-coming project that’s worth keeping an eye on in 2022. It also features the Pegaxy PGX token with a low market cap of only $16 million. Moreover, PGX hasn’t had a parabolic price hike, making this an underrated project that could see significant price gains this year.
You can purchase PGX on KyberSwap (Polygon), and DODO (Polygon)
3. Arc8 (GAMEE) – 59k
Launched in April 2021, Arc8 is a collection of play-to-earn mobile games on the GAMEE platform. Arc8 is available for Android and iOS devices, and players can check out their games right now.
Arc8 takes a unique approach to the play-to-earn model, where users have rewarded tokens for beating other players. In addition, Arc8 rewards users for their skill in the various mobile games available, separating them from most other projects that reward users via brainless clicking and idling mechanics.
Arc8 also features many tournaments and events, allowing players to earn even more rewards. At the time of writing, there are roughly a dozen games available. If you’re looking to test your skill in mobile games and earn cryptocurrency while doing so, I highly recommend checking out their app.
If you’re looking to invest in the GAMEE platform, you can also purchase their token available on KuCoin, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
2. Crazy Defense Heroes (TOWER) – 170k
Launched in March 2021, Crazy Defense Heroes is a blockchain-based mobile tower defense game. It’s part of the TOWER ecosystem, including popular games like Crazy Kings and Crazy Defense Heroes. Both are successful mobile games that top over 2 million mobile downloads.
Crazy Defense Heroes are free to play. Users must link their MetaMask wallets to their CDH ID, which will enable them to earn TOWER tokens for playing the games on their Android or iOS devices.
The TOWER token is the native token to the Crazy Defense Heroes game that enables users to open TOWER chests and purchase upgrades.
TOWER is an ERC-20 token that can be purchased on Uniswap, KuCoin, SushiSwap, and more.
1. Sunflower Farmers (SFF) – 479k
Launched on January 3rd, 2022, Sunflower Farmers is a play-to-earn NFT Metaverse farming game built on Polygon. It started as a side project by a group of friends and became one of the fastest-growing play-to-earn games this year, gaining over 400k users within weeks.
When the game grew, it was abused by malicious actors who decided to bot the game, which unfortunately is only expected for crypto-related projects.
To combat these malicious actors, the team is upgrading its anti-bot measures. Sunflower Farmers took a snapshot of the current Metaverse, and all the data will be transferred when the new version of the game is released.
Users can still purchase SFF tokens if they bet on the project’s future. Currently, SFF is available to buy on MEXC and QuickSwap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
