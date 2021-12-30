Top 5 Most Popular Crypto Metaverse Coins on the Binance Smart Chain

Binance Smart Chain is one of the most popular platforms to launch new crypto Metaverse coins. BSC has low fees and fast transactions, making it a perfect blockchain for DeFi and GameFi projects. This article looks at the top five most popular Metaverse coins on the Binance Smart Chain, ordered by 7-day user activity, lowest to highest.
5. SecondLive (SLT) – 40k
SecondLive describes itself as a diverse 3D virtual space where you can become your ideal virtual avatar. SecondLive is a play on Second Life, providing users with a virtual reality platform to live out their wildest dreams.
SecondLive allows users to create avatars in the Metaverse and enables multiple virtual spaces, including experiences like games, concerts, workshops, and more. In addition, SecondLive features an NFT marketplace where anyone can buy, sell, and trade digital assets.
The SecondLive economy consists of the SLT token and an incentive token called Bean. SLT is the native currency on the platform, while Beans incentivize users to interact with the platform, also enabling staking to obtain SLT.
SecondLive is the eighth most popular dApp on the Binance Smart Chain, with over 40k users in the past week.
4. The Crypto You (BABY) – 80k
The Crypto You is the first baby Metaverse blockchain-based game on the Binance Smart Chain. The game allows players to summon cute baby-themed characters, complete daily missions, and conquer monsters. Players can also join team battles by building their army baby characters to defeat the dark force.
Users can connect to The Crypto You dApp via a browser-based wallet like MetaMask and interact with its ecosystem. In addition, The Crypto You includes a marketplace where users can trade their baby character NFTs and make a profit doing so.
BABY is the primary token on The Crypto You platform and is used as the native cryptocurrency on the NFT marketplace and for interacting with the game.
Keep in mind that BABY is the native token to BabySwap, an automated market maker and an NFT decentralized exchange on the Binance Smart Chain.
The Crypto You is the fifth-most popular dApp on the Binance Smart Chain, with over 80k users in the past week.
3. Elfin Kingdom (ELFIN) – 97k
One of the fastest-growing crypto Metaverse projects on the Binance Smart Chain is Elfin Kingdom, surpassing 97k users in the past seven days. Elfin Kingdom is a fusion of DeFi yield farming and NFT collection with competitive Esports-style gameplay.
Elfin Kingdom is a browser-based game that users can connect to via a wallet like MetaMask. The gameplay features a 2D Metaverse similar to old-school Gameboy Pokemon games.
Various buildings are available for users to explore, such as the Bank, the Shop, the Arena, and more. Overall, Elfin Kingdom has an exceptional design and gameplay, and I highly recommend checking out the game. Keep in mind that you will have to pay a small fee.
Users can start earning right away by completing daily quests such as sharing the game on social media channels, capturing Elfins, and completing challenges in the Elfin forest.
ELFIN is the native currency to the platform that can be earned via in-game activities or staking BNB, BUSD, USDC, USDT, or GGG.
Elfin Kingdom is the 4th most popular dApp on the Binance Smart Chain and the third-most-popular game on this list. It has gained most of its users within the past couple of days, so it’s definitely worth watching this project closely.
2. MOBOX: NFT Farmer (MBOX) – 157k
As the name suggests, MOBOX NFT Farmer allows users to yield farm with their MOBOX NFTs. It’s a free-to-play play-to-earn blockchain-based Metaverse combining DeFi and GameFi built by the MOBOX platform.
MOBOX is a community-driven GameFi platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. It features the MOMOverse, which contains a wide variety of blockchain-based games.
MOMOverse offers a variety of features. It includes an NFT Marketplace, Block Brawler, a system to stake MBOX and farm NFTs, and a Moversity.
Some upcoming features for the MOMOverse include a DAO / governance system, a game called ChainZArena that’s the first-ever cross-platform idle RPG game, and MOland, an evergreen land awaiting discovery.
MOBOX is the 3rd most popular dApp on the Binance Smart Chain, following Bomb Crypto and PancakeSwap.
1. Bomb Crypto (BCOIN) – 213k
The second-most popular Dapp on the Binance Smart Chain is Bomb Crypto, a Play-to-Earn NFT game built with Unity that allows users to manage bomber heroes, explore the Metaverse, and defeat bosses to get rewards.
Users can earn NFT items simply by playing the game and then sell their digital assets on the marketplace for profit.
Bomb Crypto features the BCOIN token, purchased on PancakeSwap, among other exchanges. To start playing the game, players must buy 1 Bomb hero, which costs 10 BCOIN, roughly $50 at writing.
As the most popular Metaverse project on the Binance Smart Chain at this time, Bomb Crypto is an excellent option for those looking to get their foot in the door with NFTs and crypto gaming.
Furthermore, the relatively low entry cost of $50 is much more reasonable than some other projects that sometimes require thousands of dollars to start playing.
