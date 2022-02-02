Top 5 Metaverse Tokens With a Market Cap Below $500 Million to Watch in February 2022

Metaverse tokens continue to outperform meme coins and most DeFi projects in crypto markets. After a rough last month, many projects are undervalued and make for a great entry point for new investors. This article looks at the top five Metaverse tokens with a market cap below $500 million that have a great potential in February 2022, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
5. CEEK VR (CEEK)
- Market Cap: $254 million
- Unit Price: $0.34
Launched in June 2018, CEEK VR is a DeFi platform for music artists, sports, and content creators. The CEEK platform connects digital content creators directly with their fans via their Metaverse.
CEEK is one of the most underrated Metaverse tokens on the market and is considered the top virtual reality token. CEEK VR features a patented headset available at major retailers like BestBuy and Target. The team managed to secure partnerships with the world’s top music artists, sports leagues, crypto communities, and industry partners.
CEEK is the native ERC-20 utility token used for interactions and transactions throughout the network. While the token was initially launched on Ethereum, the team is transitioning to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) due to lower fees.
CEEK is one of the few projects in crypto that managed to secure mainstream partnerships and even appeared on The Ellen Show last year. CEEK is a must to watch in February because when the market turns bullish, CEEK can see significant price gains.
You can purchase CEEK on Gate.io, LBank, PancakeSwap, and more.
4. Victoria VR
- Market Cap: $260 million
- Unit Price: $0.36
Launched in December 2021, Victoria VR is a relatively new Metaverse token and is one of the best-designed projects on the market. Victoria VR is focused on immersion and is building the world’s first realistic Metaverse powered by the Unreal Engine.
Victoria VR features one of the fastest-growing developer teams, recently passing 80 developers and planning to reach 300 by the end of the year. In addition, VR Lands in Victoria’s Metaverse has been selling incredibly well, with over 85% of the lands sold in the first round.
Due to unfavorable market conditions, Victoria VR delayed their next Land sale to March 1st, so if you’re still looking to hop on the Victoria VR train, mark your calendars!
Those holding Victoria’s VR token can currently stake it on their platform and receive roughly 14% APR on their investment.
You can purchase VR on KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, and Bitmart.
3. Metahero (HERO)
- Market Cap: $278 million
- Unit Price: $0.05
Launched in July 2021, Metahero is the leading Metaverse token, enabling users to scan themselves and other real-world objects into the virtual realm with high precision.
Through Ultra-HD photogrammetric scanning technology, Metahero will enable users to replicate their real selves into the Metaverse. Metahero’s scanning technology is possible with their partnership with Wolf Digital World, the leader in 16k 3D scanning used by CD Project, developers of Cyberpunk 2077.
Metahero features their native HERO token that will be the sole currency of the entire ecosystem. HERO will be used for payments for scanning, licensing, NFTs, and more.
Metahero is a must to watch in 2022 as their technical partnership with WDW will provide a massive advantage over other projects that don’t have access to this technology. In addition, Metahero has one of the most robust communities supporting the project, and its long-term sentiment is highly bullish.
You can purchase HERO on Gate.io, KuCoin, PancakeSwap, LBank, and more.
2. Yield Guild Games
- Market Cap: $281 million
- Unit Price: $3.30
Launched in July 2021, Yield Guild Games is a play-to-earn gaming guild bringing players together via Metaverse economies. It’s a collective of players that enable players to earn real money from games like Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, League of Kingdoms, and more.
Yield Guild Games features a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) where community members decide which games to play, which Metaverse tokens to invest in, and how they will use them in the game.
In recent news, Yield Guild Games committed to purchasing $1 million in assets for Star Atlas, showing the sheer scale of the gaming guild.
October 4 2021: @YieldGuild Commits to Purchase $1M of Star Atlas Game Assets pic.twitter.com/q0xODBSHVh
— Star Atlas ✨ | Dropping Soon: 💥🚀🐯🌕 (@staratlas) January 31, 2022
If you’re looking to join a community of individuals looking to optimize play-to-earn gaming and find tips and tricks to earn more on your favorite Metaverse games, I highly recommend checking out YGG.
It’s worth noting that users must mint a YGG badge to join, which costs roughly $100 at the time of writing.
You can purchase YGG on major exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Poloniex, and more.
1. Vulcan Forged (PYR)
- Market Cap: $315 million
- Unit Price: $13.27
Launched in April 2021, Vulcan Forged is an established NFT game studio, marketplace, and dApp incubator featuring dozens of games and one of the most popular NFT marketplaces by volume.
Vulcan Forged is a community-based project acting as a one-stop-shop for blockchain game enthusiasts. It features the ERC-20 Polygon compatible PYR token used as the native currency on the platform.
The flagship Metaverse game from Vulcan Forged is called VulcanVerse and features a vast MMORPG game with lore written by fighting fantasy authors. Players can create their quests and adventures, forage for NFTs, and battle against other players in PVP battles.
Vulcan Forged also features the VulcanDEX, a decentralized exchange enabling traders to swap tokens, farm liquidity, stake, bridge assets across blockchains, and more.
Vulcan Forged has one of the fastest-growing communities and has extremely bullish long-term potential. Despite the bearish crypto market. PYR has seen significant price gains recently and is a must to watch in February 2022.
You can purchase PYR on Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse tokens.
