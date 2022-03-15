Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $85 million (March 2022)

With the crypto markets showing signs of life today, several Metaverse crypto coins show significant price gains. Now is a great time to accumulate underrated and undervalued Metaverse crypto coins with great long-term potential. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $85 million, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
5. Highstreet (HIGH) – $47.3 million
Launched in October 2021, Highstreet (HIGH) is a top Metaverse crypto coin featuring a unique Metaverse game built with the Unity game engine. Highstreet is an MMORPG game enabling players to take on various roles like Brawlers and Archers. Highstreet game’s goal is to slay monsters and protect cities, which rewards users with tokens.
Highstreet bridges the physical and digital worlds with their game, providing products with a wide range of utilities. In addition, Highstreet’s game assets are tokenized, providing full ownership for the players.
Highstreet’s World features a continent called Solera, an open-world where users can purchase gear and armor, set up characters to take on battles, and explore their vast open-world Metaverse.
Check out the preview for the Highstreet Freshmind Island world:
Highstreet’s economy features two tokens, STREET, and HIGH. STREET tokens are the primary utility assets on the platform, and HIGH tokens are the primary governance tokens that enable holders to participate in Highstreet’s DAO.
Highstreet is a highly underrated project that has good long-term potential. With a market cap of $47 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $11 million, HIGH is a must-watch in March 2022.
You can buy HIGH on MEXC, Binance, PancakeSwap, Uniswap, LBank, Gate.io, XT.COM, Bitget, Nominex, and more.
4. Star Atlas (ATLAS) – $50 million
Launched in September 2021, Star Atlas (ATLAS) is another highly underrated project that’s a must-watch in March 2022. Star Atlas is a space-themed Metaverse exploration game built on Solana currently in development.
The Star Atlas platform integrates the popular play-to-earn model into its ecosystem, providing players an opportunity to generate a new income source in the Metaverse.
Star Atlas also has one of the best animations and designs; check out this awesome trailer for the game:
Star Atlas’ Metaverse is still in development, but the NFT marketplace is now available for users to check out. Like the project itself, the Star Atlas NFT marketplace is exceptionally well designed and worth checking out.
The NFT marketplace includes a unique order book style for buying/selling NFTs, similar to how traditional exchanges feature buy/sell orders for tokens. While NFTs are non-fungible, there’s a certain amount of each NFT, making them partially-fungible tokens (PFTs).
Star Atlas features a dual-token economy consisting of POLIS and ATLAS. POLIS is the primary governance token on the platform, while ATLAS is the native utility asset enabling users to buy NFTs.
You can buy ATLAS on Gate.io, PancakeSwap, FTX, Kraken, Raydium, OKcoin, Serum DEX, and more.
3. Ethernity Chain (ERN) – $57.8 million
Launched in March 2021, Ethernity Chain (ERN) is a top-rated Metaverse crypto coin that features an NFT marketplace with fully authenticated and licensed collectibles.
The platform’s NFT marketplace features partnerships with world-class icons, sports teams, and gaming brands. Ethernity Chain’s platform currently includes over 100k times on over 30 NFT collections.
While Ethernity Chain features several categories, we highly recommend checking out their soccer collection. If you’re a soccer fan, you will find an NFT of your favorite player. Ethernity Chains’ NFTs are some of the best designed on the market and feature unique animations that look fabulous!
ERN is the primary utility asset on the platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The main utility for ERN is purchasing items on the NFT marketplace.
You can buy ERN on Poloniex, Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, OKX, and more.
2. Efinity Token (EFI) – $58.8 million
Launched in August 2021, Efinity (EFI) is the Metaverse blockchain from the famous cryptocurrency developer team, Enjin, currently valued at over $1 billion.
Efinity’s primary purpose is to act as an NFT highway for crypto projects. The blockchain is a parachain on Polkadot, enabling EFI to have an independent economic structure.
Efinity features cross-chain bridges, several incentives for EFI token holders, a decentralized autonomous organization, an NFT crafting, and modification platform, price discovery for NFTs, and much more.
Currently, in its alpha stage, Efinity can already process over 120 million tokens in a single transaction, including batches of over 12k transactions at a time. Efinity is meant for next-generation Metaverse and NFT blockchain applications, and the project is a must-watch in March 2022.
EFI is the primary utility token on the platform enabling interaction with its ecosystem, paying for fees, and more.
You can purchase EFI on MEXC, LBank, Gate.io, Huobi Global, OKX, and more.
1. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $84.5 million
Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds (TLM) is by far our top pick for the highest-underrated Metaverse crypto coins. It’s a Metaverse NFT-based game built on the WAX blockchain.
The goal of Alien Worlds is to mine Trilium. There are two main ways users can mine Trilium, including using NFT tools purchased from WAX’s AtomicHub marketplace or by staking your TLM on the BNB chain to earn rewards at the end of the staking periods.
For a brief overview of Alien Worlds, check out this trailer:
Alien Worlds is a must-watch this month as the team innovates and adds more features to the platform. Alien Worlds is also the most popular Metaverse crypto game on the market, with over 1 million users in the past month.
The native utility asset on the platform is TLM, living on both the BNB and WAX blockchains. TLM is rewarded to players for participating in the game and can also be used as a governance token to vote on proposals by the TLM DAO.
You can purchase TLM on Binance, LATOKEN, KuCoin, FTX, Binance, ZB.COM, Mandala Exchange, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
