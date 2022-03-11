Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $550 Million (March 2022)

Metaverse Crypto coins continue to dominate the markets as the leading niche for cryptocurrency projects. There are hundreds of Metaverse crypto coins on the market, and it may be hard for new traders to figure out the lay of the land. That’s why we decided to compile our list of some of the most prominent Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $550 million to watch in March 2022.
Note: The list below is ordered by market capitalization, lowest to highest.
5. CEEK VR (CEEK) – $219 million
Launched in June 2018, CEEK VR (CEEK) is a leading live music and concert Metaverse platform providing a range of VR experiences unmatched by other projects on the market. CEEK VR features partnerships with iconic artists like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, and more, making this one of the most underrated Metaverse crypto coins on the market.
CEEK also features its proprietary VR headset available at major retail stores like BestBuy and Target, along with its high-definition 4D headphones, which provide an immersive experience that engages all your senses.
Users can currently check out the CEEK platform and browse through dozens of various channels, including various shows, music, sports events, and more. CEEK is the leader in virtual live events, and its token CEEK is a must-watch in March 2022.
Check out this awesome preview of CEEK VR venues, worlds, and originals:
The platform also features its CEEK token, the native utility asset built on the Ethereum blockchain. CEEK is used to interact with the platform, access exclusive events, and more.
You can buy CEEK on Paribu, LBank, Gate.io, MEXC, PancakeSwap, Bancor Network, and more.
4. Metahero (HERO) – $244 million
Launched in July 2021, Metahero (HERO) is a highly underrated Metaverse project looking to build an ultra-realistic Metaverse that will allow users to scan themselves and other real-world objects into the virtual realm.
Metahero partnered with Wolf Digital World (WDW), one of the leading companies that provide 3D 16k scanning technology used by AAA game studio developers like CD Project, the team behind the Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077.
Metahero’s Metaverse is called the Everdome, and it recently completed a token sale for its DOME token, raising over $9.7 million.
Check out this awesome Metahero Trailer:
Metahero’s primary utility asset is the HERO token. The primary utility for HERO includes paying for scanning services, purchasing items in its Metaverse, and more.
You can buy HERO on KuCoin, LBank, PancakeSwap, XT.COM, Biswap, AAX, LATOKEN, CoinW, and more.
3. Illuvium (ILV) – $327 million
Launched in March 2021, Illuvium (ILV) is a blockchain-based Metaverse RPG game built on the Ethereum blockchain. Illuvium includes a Metaverse filled with creatures that users can find and collect called Illuvials.
The game involves players collecting Illuvials, completing quests, taking on opponents, and creating teams. Illuvium integrates the popular play-to-earn model into its ecosystem, rewarding players for participating.
Check out this excellent Illuvium gameplay reveal trailer:
The native token on the platform is ILV, whose primary utility includes in-game activities and governance. Illuvium features a DAO where holders can vote on proposals that shape the project’s future.
You can purchase ILV on MEXC, Crypto.com, KuCoin, Binance, Tokocrypto, WazirX, Coinone, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Pionex, ZBG, Bitget, Bitkub, and more.
2. Ontology (ONT) – $429 million
Launched in March 2018, Ontology is one of the most underrated projects on this list with a unique vision. Ontology is looking to become the Ethereum Name Service of the Metaverse by providing a consistent identity system for brands and individuals.
One can think of Ontology as a layer-2 solution to the Metaverse similar to Polygon. It will utilize its ONT ID protocol to enable businesses, brands, and individuals to claim their custom identity in the Metaverse.
Ontology also features Wing Finance, a cross-chain DeFi lending protocol integrating a reputation score enabled by ONT ID. Using Wing Finance, users can earn a passive income by participating in its ecosystem.
Check out this short explainer about Ontology and its ONT ID system:
The native utility asset on the platform is ONT utilized across several services in the Ontology Network.
You can purchase ONT on Bittrex, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Binance, Binance.US, FMFW.io, OKX, ProBit Global, Crypto.com Exchange, Indodax, and more.
1. WAX (WAXP) – $544 million
Launched in December 2017, WAX (WAXP) is our top pick for the Metaverse crypto coin you must watch in March 2022. WAX is a specialized blockchain built for Metaverse crypto projects, currently featuring some of the most popular games on the market, including Alien Worlds, Farmers World, Splinterlands, and more.
WAX’s primary strength is its approach to gasless transactions. WAX utilizes CPU, RAM, and NET resources to pay for transactions, and users can obtain said resources by staking their WAXP tokens. The best part is that users can always unstake their WAXP tokens to receive their money back for the transactions.
In addition, WAXP is one of the most user-friendly blockchains and doesn’t require you to download third-party extensions like MetaMask, Phantom, or Terra Station Wallet. WAX features a cloud wallet that users can sign up via their website. The cloud wallet integrates into the WAX ecosystem, so all users have to do is log into the wallet on various platforms to link it.
Check out this fantastic video introducing Bryan, director of Awesome for WAX, and explaining what the platform is all about:
Suppose you’re new to Metaverse / NFT projects; in that case, we highly recommend making an account on the WAX cloud wallet and checking out the AtomicHub NFT marketplace. There are numerous affordable NFTs that you can purchase to get your foot in the door with Metaverse and NFT gaming.
WAXP is the native utility asset on the platform used to interact with various aspects of its ecosystem, including purchasing NFTs and more.
You can buy WAXP on Bittrex, KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global, Bithumb, WazirX, Mandala Exchange, Deepcoin, Upbit, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
