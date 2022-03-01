Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $1 (March 2022)

With the start of the new month, cryptocurrency markets are performing exceptionally well, with Bitcoin and Ethereum showing significant price gains. In response, Metaverse crypto coins are also showing bullish momentum, with some gaining as much as 20% today. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins below $1 to watch in March 2022, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
5. Alien Worlds (TLM)
- Unit Price: $0.1142
- Market Cap: $104 million
Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds is an NFT-based Metaverse mining game enabling users to earn Trillium (TLM). Alien Worlds is built on the WAX blockchain and integrated with the BNB chain. It features the highest amount of users, topping over 1 million players in the past 30 days.
Players can mine TLM by using NFT tools they can purchase on WAX’s AtomicHub marketplace or by staking their TLM on the BNB chain and earning passive rewards and NFTs at the end of each staking period.
Alien Worlds is our favorite Metaverse crypto game because there’s no starting cost required to get your foot in the door with NFT and Metaverse gaming, perfect for new users looking to check out what play-to-earn crypto gaming is all about.
One thing is sure, you can’t go wrong betting on the most-popular Metaverse crypto game on the market, and Alien Worlds (TLM) is a must-watch in March 2022.
You can purchase TLM on PancakeSwap, KuCoin, Binance, and more.
4. UFO Gaming (UFO)
- Unit Price: $0.000009654
- Market Cap: $247 million
Launched in July 2021, UFO Gaming (UFO) is one of the most anticipated Metaverse crypto coins on the market, featuring a robust community calling itself the UFOARMY.
The project will enable players to earn rewards in the form of UFO tokens via an immersive and engaging 3D gameplay.
The platform is a collection of Metaverse games, each featuring its planet. Each planet will feature a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), enabling holders to shape the game’s future.
UFO Gaming’s Metaverse is called the Dark Metaverse, and the first game the project is working on is called Super Galactic. Check out this preview for Super Galactic:
The game will include NFT stores, weapon stores, collection galleries, and more. The game is currently in development, but users can sign up on their official website to be one of the first to access the Super Galactic Beta.
UFO is the native token on the platform used as the primary utility asset for various in-game activities and governance.
You can purchase UFO on KuCoin, MEXC, Uniswap, Gate.io, and more.
3. CEEK VR (CEEK)
- Unit Price: $0.3429
- Market Cap: $254 million
Launched in June 2018, CEEK is the leader in live music VR experiences unmatched by others on the market. They feature world-class partnerships with icons like Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, and more.
To bring the next-level immersive music experience to life, CEEK VR includes its high-definition 4D headphones and patented VR headset available in major retail stores like BestBuy and Target.
CEEK’s platform features dozens of channels that viewers can enjoy, ranging from sports, dancing, music, and more. As one of the leading platforms for virtual concerts and entertainment, CEEK is a must-watch in March 2022.
The native ERC-20 token on the platform is CEEK, used for exclusive access to events and more.
You can purchase CEEK on Gate.io, PancakeSwap, LBank, and more.
2. Metahero (HERO)
- Unit Price: $0.07355
- Market Cap: $374 million
Launched in July 2021, Metahero is yet another highly underrated Metaverse crypto coin still in development. Its vision is to develop an ultra-realistic virtual environment enabling users to scan themselves into the Metaverse.
Partnering with Wolf Digital World (WDW), the leader in 3D scanning technology used by CD Project RED, the developers of Cyberpunk2077, Metahero is looking to become the most realistic Metaverse on the market.
The project’s Metaverse is called Everdome, and in recent news, its DOME token raised over $6.9 million in funding, speaking to the large-scale support of the project. In addition, Everdome recently announced its preparations to launch a mission to Mars from Hatta, UAE!
🚀 As preparations continue to take place we are excited to officially announce that Everdome’s settlement mission of #Mars will launch from Hatta, UAE.
The excitement is growing, and our mission gains global attention.✊🏽#TheJourneyHasBegun pic.twitter.com/CdEPiIz1hX
— Everdome (@Everdome_io) March 1, 2022
Metahero and Everdome are closely interconnected as the two are working with the same company. The native utility asset to Metahero is HERO, used for licensing, minting NFTs, paying for scanning, and more.
You can purchase HERO on KuCoin, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. WAX (WAXP)
- Unit Price: $0.3192
- Market Cap: $627 million
Launched in December 2017, WAX is our favorite blockchain for Metaverse crypto gaming. It features the most users when it comes to popular Metaverse crypto coins and hosts some of the most popular games on the market like Alien Worlds, Farmers World, Splinterlands, and more.
One of WAX’s strengths is its approach to transactions. Unlike traditional blockchains like Ethereum, where users have to pay exorbitant gas fees, WAX utilizes three resources in its blockchain called CPU, RAM, and NET.
Users can obtain those resources by staking the native token on the platform, WAXP. After users stake their tokens, they receive a considerable amount of resources that can be used to pay for transactions and interact with various dApps on the platform. The best part, users can always unstake their WAXP and essentially get their money back for any transaction fees they’ve paid with CPU, RAM, and NET.
In addition, WAX features one of the most popular NFT marketplaces on the market called AtomicHub. The platform is straightforward to use, and WAX’s cloud wallet is integrated into every aspect of its ecosystem, eliminating the need to install third-party applications or extensions like MetaMask.
If you’re looking to get your foot in the door with Metaverser and NFT gaming, we highly recommend checking out WAX and creating a WAX Cloud Wallet.
You can buy WAXP on KuCoin, Bittrex, Binance, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: Twitter