Top 5 DeFi Tokens To Watch Below $500k Market Cap In July 2025

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens power new financial services such as lending, trading, and yield farming, of course without centralized intermediaries.
They often represent governance rights, staking rewards, or utility within a protocol. Thereby, enabling community-driven ecosystems and transparent on-chain economic models.
MainnetZ (NETZ)
DMainnetZ is a low-fee, scalable smart contract platform built to simplify blockchain deployment and interoperability. With a max supply of 1.1 billion tokens, it focuses on efficient transactions, cross-chain compatibility, and accessible Web3 integration.
MainnetZ Airdrop is coming!
All users must send their tokens to the official burn wallet address:
0x8f4b43c999283Cb655677B33f028a6ee6bbc3Cc5 no later than August 1st, 2025 in order to qualify for the upcoming airdrop.
- Current Market Price: $0.00229
- Market Cap: $428,000
- 24‑Hour Volume: $248,600
NETZ active too exchanges for active trading includes: BitMart (NETZ/USDT) and many others.
XCarnival (XCV)
XCarnival is a community-driven DeFi token offering rewards and engagement via gamified on-chain events. With a capped supply of 1 billion tokens, XCV incentivizes participation and interaction within its ecosystem through staking, airdrops, and carnival-style mechanics.
XCarnival’s governance token, XCV plays a crucial role in the platform’s ecosystem. This token allows users to participate in governance decisions, ensuring a decentralized and user-centric approach to platform development and management.
- Price Unit: $0.00059
- Market Cap: $472,000
- 24‑Hour Volume: $233,000
XCV active market platforms and exchanges for active trading includes: MexC, Gate Kucoin
DAFI Protocol (DAFI)
DAFI Protocol is a Web3-native incentive system that aligns token issuance with real utility. Instead of dishing out tokens early and inflating supply, DAFI distributes rewards based on protocol usage and synthetic value generation, supporting network growth while maintaining economic sustainability.
DAFI, creates the first transition from simple token-rewards, to demand-tied rewards – incentivizing users better, for liquidity/staking.
DAFI is staked, to create a second, synthetic token.
This dDAFI is tied to the adoption of the network.
As demand rises, the synthetic expands in quantity. As demand declines, it reduces to prevent an excess emission of rewards Dafi can be implemented by all networks to reward their users, without the risk of over-issuing too many native tokens. It will create stable adoption without hyperinflation. Creating chains and finance that will last.
- Market Price: $0.000406
- Market Cap: $463,000
- 24‑Hour Volume: $97,400
DAFI is currently actively trading live on top exchanges such as: Gate.io exchange, Uniswap, AscendEX
VIDT DAO (VIDT)
VIDT DAO is a decentralized trust layer that enables validation and timestamping of digital assets and documents on-chain. Built on both Ethereum (ERC‑20) and BNB Smart Chain (BEP‑20), it powers use cases like NFT verification, IoT data integrity, and certificate authentication, with enterprise clients including IBM and others.
The core of VIDT DAO’s offering is its $VIDT Utility Token, which facilitates the timestamping process. Each timestamp requires only 1 $VIDT, allowing all holders to seamlessly secure their digital documents. This simple yet powerful mechanism positions VIDT DAO as a vital player in the blockchain space, with over 25 real-life integrators already utilizing its technology.
- Price Market Unit: $0.000559
- Market Cap: $491,000
- 24‑Hour Volume: $725,000
Exchanges currently actively offering trading for VIDT includes: MEXC (VIDT/USDT and VIDT/USDC), BingX, KuCoin, and others.
Ellipsis (EPX)
Ellipsis is a decentralized Automated Market Maker (AMM) deployed on BNB Smart Chain, designed primarily for efficient stablecoin swapping with minimal fees and slippage. It supports token exchanges through liquidity pools and aims to streamline DeFi operations on BNB Chain.
Ellipsis also caters to protocols looking for liquidity for their pools, making it a versatile tool in the DeFi ecosystem. By offering well-priced swaps and yield opportunities, it attracts a diverse user base, from individual token holders to large-scale protocols.
- Unit Price: $0.00000625
- Market Cap: $487,000
- 24‑Hour Volume: $300,000
EPX is currently trading actively on top exchanges and platforms such as: Gate (EPX/USDT), KCEX, BitKan, KuCoin, MEXC.
Each of these tokens offers unique value propositions within the DeFi space. All ranging from asset verification and incentive alignment to chain scalability and event-driven engagement. It’s also important to note that all currently is trading with market caps under $500k. This means solid perfect early entry for investors.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!