Top 5 Crypto Metaverse Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (December 25th)

This Christmas Day, cryptocurrency markets are showing bullish momentum, with Bitcoin and Ethereum holding firmly above the $50k and $4k levels, respectively. Crypto Metaverse coins are no exception today, with many seeing significant price gains. This article looks at the top five Metaverse coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour price gain, lowest to highest.
5. Yield Guild Games (YGG) +7.62%
Initially launched in December 2020, Yield Guild Games is a DAO platform for blockchain-based economies. It features a Play-to-Earn guild that brings players together via NFT games.
Yield Guild Games includes the Ethereum-based YGG token that helps govern the platform’s DAO and purchases NFTs and other blockchain-based goods.
At the time of writing, YGG is trading at $5.83, with a 24-hour trading volume of $79 million. Its market cap is at $424 million, with a circulating supply of 69 million YGG.
You can purchase YGG from Binance, Huobi Global, Gate.io, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
4. DEAPcoin (DEP) +8.55%
Minted initially in August 2019, DEAP describes itself as a “next-generation Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age.”
DEAPcoin is a gaming and NFT platform integrated with blockchain technology. It includes the DEP token, the ERC-20 native token to the network.
DEAPcoin features a service called Play Mining, which hosts a variety of blockchain-based Play-to-Earn games.
At the time of writing, DEP is trading at $0.04564, with a 24-hour trading volume of $11 million. Its market cap is $158 million, with a circulating supply of 3.48 billion.
You can purchase DEP on Bittrex, OKEx, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more. For US residents and users looking for low trading and transaction costs, PancakeSwap makes for a great option.
3. The Sandbox (SAND) +8.79%
The Sandbox is an Ethereum-based 3D Metaverse, allowing users to buy plots of land and monetize them. The Sandbox also offers a gamified experience that includes quests, games, and challenges to earn rewards.
The Sandbox offers similar experiences and overall layout to Decentraland. Both have a central Hub allowing players to travel to different islands. Both have NPCs and various interactive in-game structures, allowing players to complete quests, craft items, etc.
After launching on November 29th, the Alpha recently closed on December 20th. If you missed Alpha season one, The Sandbox is preparing for Alpha season 2, which will offer more experiences and activities.
SAND is the most traded Metaverse cryptocurrency today, surpassing $1 billion in trade volume over the past 24 hours! Its market cap is $5.97 billion, making it the third-largest Metaverse coin on this list.
You can purchase SAND on Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Crypto.com, and more.
2. Enjin Coin (ENJ) +10.31%
Founded in 2009, Enjin established itself as a leader in the NFT space with its popular marketplace. ENJ is the ERC20 token powering the Enjin Platform. The goal of the Enjin Platform is to “make it easy for individuals, businesses, and brands to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs).”
Efinity is Enjin’s latest project, a next-generation blockchain for digital assets built on Polkadot. Efinity aims to be a hub for all fungible and non-fungible tokens solving the challenge of facilitating the pricing and exchange of NFTs.
Enjin Coin is the second-biggest gainer today, rising over 10% in the past 24 hours. In recent news, Enjin continues the development of its Metaverse blockchain Efinity, enabling users to earn via crowdloans and claim their share of 2 million EQ allocated to support Efinity.
$xDOT x @efinityio is another way for you to earn with crowdloan! 🧑💻 Get your share of the 2 000,000 $EQ allocated to support Efinity! Vote with xDOT here 🤳 https://t.co/pY5nmtqLYl pic.twitter.com/dOYl4Vgv0K
— Equilibrium (@EquilibriumDeFi) December 24, 2021
According to the tweet, the NewsCrypto Metaverse will include virtual offices, digital classrooms, a trade simulator, an NFT marketplace, and much more.
At the time of writing, ENJ is trading at $3.15. Its market cap is $2.65 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $476 million, the fifth most traded Metaverse coin today.
You can purchase ENJ on Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Huobi Global, KuCoin, FTX, Crypto.com, and more.
1. Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) +13.33%
Originally launched on November 4th and built on the Chromia network, Mines of Dalarnia is a blockchain-based action-adventure game that allows players to mine and combine various in-game items, improving their character’s skill and gear. It features the MoD universe that enables players to fight enemies and find rare items.
Mines of Dalarnia is one of the most popular games on the market, with over 100,000 users interacting with its testnet. It’s also the top gainer today, rising over 13% in price.
The most recent news from MoD includes a land sale announcement, providing players an opportunity to purchase land in the game’s Metaverse. Users will need to deposit 100 DAR to get whitelisted for the land sale. Deposits will start December 27th, snapshots will begin January 10th, and end January 16th.
DAR is currently trading at $2.37, with a 24-hour trading volume of $117 million. Its supply is 800 million DAR, with a $334 million market cap.
You can purchase DAR from Binance, Crypto.com, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, XT.com, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
