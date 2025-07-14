Top 5 Binance Launchpool Tokens To Watch Below 10M Market Cap In July 2025

Tokens featured on Binance Launchpool are typically issued via Binance’s community farming platform.
Participants stake assets like BNB or BUSD to earn new tokens—often related to fan engagement (e.g. football club fan tokens) or DeFi ecosystems.
These tokens tend to launch with modest circulating supply and market cap, making some interesting small‑cap opportunities to watch.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
Reef (REEF)
Reef is a DeFi‑focused Layer‑1 blockchain token (non‑fan token) that powers the Reef Chain, an EVM-compatible network built for yield aggregation, cross‑chain liquidity, DeFi and NFT applications. It was previously featured in a Binance Launchpool campaign.
Reef brings a simple, easy to understand experience to people around the world through beautiful user interfaces, analogizing Web3 terms to their existing Web 2.0 equivalents (e.g. Reef Name Service = username), while leaving you in full control of your wallet and tokens.
- Price: $0.000320 USD
- Market Cap: $6.56 million
- 24‑Hour Volume: $3.81 million
Exchanges: Listed on centralized exchanges like Binance, KCEX, HTX, MEXC, KuCoin, as well as major DEXes; KCEX REEF/USDT pair is among the most active.
Atlético de Madrid Fan Token (ATM)
ATM is a fan‑engagement token for Atlético de Madrid supporters, running on Chiliz and enabling token holders to participate in club votes, earn rewards, and access interactive experiences via Socios.
By holding these tokens, fans gain access to a variety of benefits and experiences. These can range from VIP experiences and official merchandise to exclusive content and the ability to influence club-related decisions. The mechanism behind this innovative fan engagement tool involves the exchange of Chiliz ($CHZ), a digital currency for the sports and entertainment industry, for fan tokens on platforms designed to support such interactions.
- Price: $1.06 USD
- Market Cap: $7.31 million
- 24‑Hour Volume: $2.85 million
Exchanges: Traded across ~66 markets, most actively on Binance (ATM/USDT) also on Gate, HTX, Bingx, Bitget
Manchester City Fan Token (CITY)
CITY is another Socios‑issued Chiliz token, offering fans of Manchester City FC access to voting polls (e.g. bus design, celebration song), loyalty rewards, NFT drops, and exclusive fan content.
Following the massive success of PSG’s launch in January 2020, Manchester City Football Club decided to launch CITY in March 2021. Its success will mainly depend on the club’s success on the pitch and the development of blockchain technology. The token price spiked when Cristiano Ronaldo was rumored to join the club, but decreased after the transfer failed to go through.
- Price: $0.92 USD
- Market Cap: $9.23 million
- 24‑Hour Volume: $5.66 million
Exchanges: Available on ~71 markets. Top trading pairs on Binance (CITY/USDT) (~28.99% volume), Hotcoin, MEXC, Gate, HTX, Hibt, Bybit
Juventus Fan Token (JUV)
Juventus Fan Token is a Chiliz‑based utility token issued via Socios.com, granting holders voting rights on club decisions—such as kit designs, bus liveries, and goal celebrations—as well as access to fan rewards and exclusive experiences.
- Price: $0.95 USD
- Market Cap: $9.33 million
- 24‑Hour Volume: $5.35 million
Exchanges: Traded on ~70 markets including Binance (JUV/USDT)—the top liquidity venue (~27.7% of volume)—as well as Hibt, Bybit, CoinW, Gate, XT.COM, Bitget and others
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
