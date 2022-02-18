Top 3 Underrated Metaverse Coins With a Market Cap Below $3 Million (February 2022)

With the current bear market, many Metaverse coins are on sale. With thousands of cryptocurrencies on the market, it may be hard to figure out which ones are the real deal. That’s why we hand-picked a list of three underrated Metaverse coins with market caps below $3 million to watch in February 2022, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Avaxtars Token (AVXT) – $1.2 million
Launched in October 2021, Avaxtars is one of the leading Metaverse coins built on the Avalanche blockchain. It features an NFT-based play-to-earn game enabling users to earn rewards in the form of AVXT tokens.
AVXT is the native utility token on the platform, used for in-game currency, rewards, and purchasing NFTs on their marketplace.
Avaxtars are NFTs that enable users to mine tokens. The gameplay involves users purchasing an Avaxtar NFT and sending it on various tasks. The tasks last a certain amount of hours. After the mission is complete, the NFT is returned, and users can earn rewards.
The Avaxtars ecosystem features a triple-token economy, including ENXT, DGC, and AVXT tokens.
ENXT tokens are liquidity tokens rewarded for those providing liquidity to the market. DGC tokens can be generated when converting NFTs from Gen1 to Gen2. AVXT is the primary utility token used for various in-game activities like buying NFTs, rewards, and more.
Avaxtars features a fully functional game that players can currently check out. Users must buy an Avaxtar NFT to start playing, which costs under $1. This game is perfect for new users not looking to invest a lot of money and get their foot in the door with Metaverse and NFT gaming.
The current market cap of $1.2 million makes this one of the most underrated projects on the market, and AVXT has a high potential to see significant price gains in 2022.
You can buy AVXT on Pangolin, TraderJoe, and more.
2. Legend of Fantasy War (LFW) – $2.8 million
Launching its token in October 2021, Legend of Fantasy War (LFW) is a blockchain-based RPG game built on the Binance Smart Chain. The game is made with the Unity game engine providing an immersive experience.
The gameplay revolves around players assembling their army of heroes and leading them to victory using their characters’ unique skills and attributes. Each character in the game is tokenized as an NFT, and players must first purchase a character to start playing.
The average cost of an LFW NFT is 1 BNB. Legend of Fantasy War features a highly active NFT marketplace enabling users to buy Characters, Equipment, Consumables, Land, and Fashion.
The native token for the game is LFW, used as the primary utility asset in the project’s ecosystem.
You can purchase LFW on PancakeSwap.
1. Fear (FEAR) – $2.9 million
Launched in May 2021, Fear describes itself as the horror industry’s leading blockchain entertainment platform. It features a collection of play-to-earn blockchain-based horror games, including a 2D action/puzzle game and an immersive 3D horror game available for users to check out.
The Fear ecosystem features two tokens, including FEAR and BLOOD. FEAR is the primary utility asset on the platform that users can stake for rewards. BLOOD is the in-game token used to fuel the FEAR ecosystem.
The platform is still in its early stages. Some upcoming features include a flagship NFT sale with cross-chain interoperability and multiple utilities in games, a FEAR wallet launch, The Crypto (Alpha) game, and more.
If you’re a fan of horror games, we highly recommend checking out the Fear platform and their current collection of games. Moreover, FEAR’s current market cap of $2.9 million makes this a highly undervalued project that’s a must-watch in 2022.
You can buy FEAR on Uniswap, KuCoin, PancakeSwap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: fizkes/Shutterstock.com