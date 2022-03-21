Top 3 Most Traded Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $100 Million (March 2022)

This week, crypto markets continue to trade sideways, as Metaverse crypto coins show slight bullish momentum. The global market cap for Metaverse crypto coins is approaching $30 billion, and there are many undervalued projects available for traders to pick up. One way to judge the sentiment of a project is by looking at its trading volume. This list looks at the top three most traded Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $100 million to watch in March 2022.
Note: The list below is ordered by 24-hour trading volume, lowest to highest.
3. Highstreet (HIGH)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $95 million
- Market Cap: $70 million
Launched in October 2021, Highstreet is looking to bridge the digital and physical worlds with a brand new immersive MMORPG game built natively with blockchain tech and the Unity game engine.
Highstreet has been one of the top performers this week, rising by over 90% in price over the past seven days. Highstreet’s Metaverse provides real products with additional utilities by turning them into in-game items.
The platform currently features their virtual island called Solera, and users can purchase virtual real estate in their luxurious tower in Highstreet City called The Solarium.
Highstreet’s game revolves around users taking on various roles such as Brawlers and Archers, protecting its cities from monsters, and earning rewards as a result. Since Highstreet is built on the blockchain, users have full ownership of in-game assets, which is one of the main benefits of making blockchain-based games.
For a brief overview of Highstreet’s design, check out this trailer for Freshming Island:
The project features a dual token economy consisting of STREET and HIGH tokens. STREET tokens are the primary utility asset on the platform. In contrast, HIGH tokens are the primary governance token enabling holders to vote on the project’s DAO proposals that shape its future.
Highstreet manages to remain one of the most traded Metaverse crypto coins on the market day after day, signaling the tremendous long-term potential for this project, making this a must-watch in March 2022.
In addition, Highstreet’s developer team continues to update the project and add more models to the Metaverse. The market is definitely interested in the upcoming VR game due to the token’s high trading volume.
You can purchase HIGH on Gate.io, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, MEXC, Binance, Bitget, LBank, Nominex, etc.
2. Ethernity Chain (ERN)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $116 million
- Market Cap: $72 million
Launched in March 2021, Ethernity Chain (ERN) is the world’s first licensed and authenticated NFT platform that brings the crypto community big-name IPs and brands in sports, content, collectibles, and technology.
Ethernity Chain features some of the best designed NFTs. Currently, their marketplace features over 30 collections with over 100,000 NFTs. Ethernity Chain’s marketplace features various categories, including boxing, basketball, baseball, cars, art, and more.
We highly recommend checking out their marketplace as, in our opinion, Ethernity Chain’s NFTs are the best designed on the market.
Specifically, the platform features some amazing soccer-themed NFTs from world-class brands. If you’re a soccer fan, you’re bound to find an NFT that you will fall in love with and is affordable for your price range.
Check out this amazing NFT from Ethernity’s latest Vortex collection, featuring a water-themed artistic rendition of Bruce Lee:
“Vortex” is one of six in a collection of poetic imagery highlighting the stillness and motion of martial arts.
The @brucelee #NFT collection lives at https://t.co/ueKLYMDEcq ♾ pic.twitter.com/xKJWpPfr2T
— ETHERNITY (@EthernityChain) March 19, 2022
It’s worth noting that the NFT above is quite expensive, costing over $1,100!
Ethernity gained over 70% this week as the team released some of the best-designed NFTs on the market featuring icons spanning multiple generations.
The platform’s primary utility asset is ERN, available to trade on an exchange. ERN’s primary use is to purchase NFTs, access to exclusive drops, and more.
You can buy ERN on KuCoin, Gate.io, Poloniex, Binance, OKX, etc.
1. Alien Worlds (TLM)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $175 million
- Market Cap: $99 million
Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds (TLM) is currently the most popular Metaverse game. Also, it features the highest trading volume to market cap ratio out of all the Metaverse coins.
Alien Worlds is built on the WAX blockchain but also features integration with the BNB chain. The game revolves around users mining Trilium via two primary methods. Users can either mine Trilium using NFT tools purchased from WAX’s AtomicAssets platform or staking TLM on the BNB chain.
For a brief overview of the layout of the game and the platform, check out this Alien Worlds Trailer:
Alien Worlds is a must-watch in March 2022 and beyond as the most popular Metaverse crypto game right now. With a sub $100 million market cap and a trading volume almost twice the size of the project, it’s clear that TLM is highly undervalued right now.
The best part about Alien Worlds is that it’s completely free to start playing the game and mining Trilium. If you’re interested in giving this game a try, we recommend making a WAX Cloud Wallet, connecting it to Alien Worlds, choosing a planet to mine on, and starting earning TLM right away!
TLM is the primary utility asset on the platform used to lease spacecraft to go on missions and is also rewarded to users as part of the game’s play-to-earn model.
You can buy TLM on Binance, FTX, KuCoin, LATOKEN, etc.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!