Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Games Below $90 Million to Watch in June 2022

This week, cryptocurrency markets have performed exceptionally well, with Bitcoin and Ethereum managing to hold support levels. Metaverse Crypto games and projects continue to deal with bearish momentum, but several manage to show substantial gains this week. There are dozens of projects to choose from, and today we look at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto games with a market cap below $90 million to watch in June 2022.
Note: The list below is ordered by the current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $86.51 million
Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds (TLM) is one of the most popular Metaverse crypto games, with over 900k users over the past 30 days, significantly surpassing any other Metaverse game by raw user numbers.
Alien Worlds is built on the WAX blockchain and integrates with the BNB chain. The game revolves around users mining the TLM cryptocurrency either via NFT-based mining or by staking their TLM tokens on the BNB chain for 2-12 weeks.
Alien Worlds (TLM) is currently valued at $87 million, a highly undervalued project that’s a must-watch in June 2022. Moreover, Alien Worlds has a robust community, and its market trading volume is always healthy, with the current 24-hour trading volume at $66 million.
The primary utility asset for Alien Worlds is TLM, allowing users to earn rewards on the platform, and is also used for governance.
You can buy TLM on PancakeSwap, WazirX, MEXC, KuCoin, LBank, etc.
2. MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) – $86.76 million
Launching in Spring 2022, My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) is a highly underrated Metaverse crypto game built on the Chromia blockchain. The game involves players owning virtual land, meeting new friends, building their empires, and monetizing their virtual islands to earn rewards.
The game integrates the popular play-to-earn model, rewarding users with ALICE tokens for participating in its economy. The native utility asset for the game is ALICE, used in multiple in-game activities. One way to describe MyNeighborAlice is the Animal Crossing of blockchain, as the two games have similar mechanics and visions.
My Neighbor Alice is still in development, and the game is scheduled to release in Spring 2022, making it a must-watch in June 2022. The project is currently valued at $87 million ahead of its launch. It boasts an incredibly high 24-hour trading volume of $170 million in the past 24 hours, speaking to the tremendous community support of the project.
ALICE is the native ERC-20 utility asset on the platform, also featuring a BEP-20 version and a Solana version.
You can purchase ALICE on Crypto.com, KuCoin, Binance, etc.
1. Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) – $89.13 million
Launching in November 2021, Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) is a 2D blockchain-based platformer recently launching its mainnet version. Mines of Dalarnia allows for an immersive and fun way to earn rewards and cryptocurrency by playing the game.
Built on the Chromia blockchain like My Neighbor Alice, Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) is a must check out as it’s 100% free to play, and users can start earning rewards right away. To begin playing, users must make an account on Chromia Vault and can instantly access the MoD universe.
The primary utility asset for Mines of Dalarnia is DAR, featuring ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions on the Ethereum and BNB chains. DAR can be utilized to purchase land in its Metaverse, upgrade characters and equipment, and receive rewards.
You can buy DAR on Crypto.com, PancakeSwap, Gate.io, Binance, etc.
