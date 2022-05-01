Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Unit Price Below $0.1 to Watch in May 2022

May is off to a rough start as cryptocurrency markets show significant bearish momentum. However, the recent price decline is excellent news for those brave enough to buy the dip and look for undervalued projects with great long-term potential. Today we look at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $0.1 to watch in May 2022 and beyond.
Note: The list below is ordered by the current unit price of each Metaverse crypto coin, lowest to highest.
3. Spheroid Universe (SPH) – $0.0556
Launched in March 2021, Spheroid Universe (SPH) is best described as an extended reality Metaverse project utilizing next-generation tech to enable users to earn rewards.
The project features virtual spaces comparable to plots of land in Decentraland or The Sandbox. Users can purchase these spaces and place advertisements on them in Spheroid’s Metaverse, generating a passive income in its ecosystem.
Spheroid Universe is at the heart of NFT art, XR games, blockchain, and DeFi, combining the latest crypto trends into an immersive and engaging ecosystem. It features the Space marketplace where users can explore the globe for virtual spaces and purchase a space for themselves.
The project’s mission is to empower developers and users with its Spheroid XT Cloud, an integrated development environment in the cloud, making it easy for developers to build extended reality applications.
Moreover, the project features a unique mobile app enabling users to scan real-world objects into the Metaverse with AI technology. Spheroid Universe will recreate structures and reward users for the footage.
With the current market capitalization of $5.7 million, Spheroid Universe is one of the most underrated and undervalued Metaverse crypto coins on the market. In addition, while most Metaverse projects are showing a price decline today, Spheroid Universe’s SPH managed to register a 5% price increase, speaking to the tremendous potential of the project.
SPH is the primary ERC-20 utility asset on the platform, enabling users to receive rewards, interact with the Metaverse, purchase virtual real estate on the Space Marketplace, etc.
You can purchase SPH on LATOKEN, ShibaSwap, and Uniswap.
2. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $0.07715
Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds (TLM) is currently the most popular Metaverse crypto game on the market, according to Dapp Radar. It features over 899k monthly users, with an increase of over 34% in users over the past month, signaling the tremendous long-term potential of the game.
Alien Worlds is an NFT-based in-browser Metaverse game revolving around users mining Trilium (TLM) on the platform. Users can mine Trilium by either utilizing NFT tools which can be purchased from WAX’s Atomic Assets marketplace or by staking TLM on the BNB chain and leasing spacecraft to send on missions. Each mission lasts between 2-12 weeks, and users can receive a hefty reward and up to five NFTs for each mission.
Even with the recent bear market, Alien Worlds maintained a relatively healthy price range in the 7-10 cents, which means if you actively stake your TLM, you can even turn a profit during this volatile market.
In addition, TLM features a virtual real estate market in the form of NFTs. Users can purchase plots of land on various planets on WAX’s NFT marketplace and start generating passive income when users mine Trilium on their world. The project also features a DAO that users can stake their TLM in and provides voting power to influence the project’s future.
With the current market capitalization of $70 million, Alien Worlds is exceptionally undervalued and could be an excellent opportunity to open a position. Alien Worlds has tremendous long-term potential as a fully functional game and one of the most popular games on the market, and the project is a must-watch in May 2022.
TLM is the primary utility asset on the WAX blockchain, including both ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions. Some use cases for TLM include leasing spacecraft to send on missions, distributing to users as rewards, and DAO governance.
You can purchase TLM on PancakeSwap, FTX, KuCoin, WazirX, MEXC, LBank, etc.
1. ONSTON (ONSTON) – $0.08332
Launched in November 2021, ONSTON is a Metaverse crypto coin featuring a robust ecosystem integrating several virtual-reality platforms, an NFT marketplace, and more.
ONSTON is looking to build a robust economy revolving around games, culture, and communications platforms in its Metaverse. It will use the ONSTON virtual and augmented reality technologies to achieve its vision.
The project is looking to combine facial recognition with AR/VR technology to provide users with an immersive and engaging experience. Participants of the ONSTON ecosystem will be able to travel across several digital worlds and enjoy a diverse collection of content.
The best way to describe Onston is a crypto version of Second Life, a full-fledged ecosystem and environment looking to immerse users into its Metaverse. Participants will have an option to participate in a wide range of activities, including traveling abroad, creating items, displaying/selling artwork, and much more.
The platform is still early, hence the relatively low $8 million market cap. According to the roadmap, the 3D virtual world is scheduled to start development in Q2 2022, and the ONSTON Marketplace will open in Q3 2022, making this project a must-watch.
The primary utility asset on the platform is ONSTON, an ERC-20 token featuring Avalanche and Polygon versions.
You can buy ONSTON on DigiFinex, Hotbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, MEXC, Phemex, KuCoin, Gate.io, and Huobi Global.
