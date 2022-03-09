Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Unit Price Below $0.03 (March 2022)

With cryptocurrency markets showing signs of life this week, a number of Metaverse crypto coins are seeing significant bullish momentum. Is this the start of another bull run? Low-unit-priced Metaverse crypto coins remain one of the most popular options for traders and investors alike, and today we’re bringing you a list of our top three Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $0.03 to watch in March 2022.
Note: The list below is ordered by unit price, lowest to highest.
3. Bloktopia (BLOK) – $0.01596
Launched in October 2021, Bloktopia (BLOK) is our top pick for the leading Polygon-based Metaverse crypto coin. Bloktopia is building the world’s most advanced 3D Metaverse utilizing Epic Games’ brand new Unreal Engine 5 for the ultimate immersive experience.
While most Metaverse projects today feel like a modded version of Minecraft, Bloktopia’s vision is to create a truly engaging and immersive virtual experience surpassing any Metaverses currently available on the market.
Bloktopia’s digital realm will feature a 21 story building, honoring Bitcoin’s 21 million coin supply. The project’s virtual environment will allow residents, aka Bloktopians, to generate a passive income by participating in its economy and engaging with its Metaverse.
In addition, Bloktopia enables users to purchase virtual real estate in its Metvaerse, with each LAND representing a different level in Bloktopia’s skyscraper. Each plot of LAND will only be available for purchase via BLOK, with the sale coming soon.
BLOK is the native utility asset on the platform and will be required to purchase or lease all real estate within Bloktopia. Moreover, Bloktopia will work on a governance model, where NFT holders will form a part of the governance council.
You can purchase BLOK on LATOKEN, KuCoin, Gate.io, QuickSwap, OKX, Bitrue, Hotbit, Uniswap, and more.
2. Verasity (VRA) – $0.02295
Launched in April 2019, Verasity (VRA) is a unique Metaverse crypto coin looking to tackle the $160 billion AdTech market with its Proof of View protocol.
Verasity is looking to eliminate traffic fraud by using its proprietary Proof of View protocol that can distinguish between legitimate and bot traffic, thereby increasing advertising revenue for publishers and conversions for advertisers.
Online advertising faces a significant problem in 2022, stemming from the increasing amount of bot farms that generate fake traffic to various websites. The phony traffic wastes valuable marketing dollars for advertisers and drastically lowers conversion rates for publishers.
Utilizing blockchain technology, Verasity implements more rigorous standards for counting views. Their PoV protocol will ensure that only human views are calculated and paid for, contributing to a healthier ecosystem.
In addition to its PoV protocol, Verasity features its Esports platform, an official partner with Axie Infinity’s GalAxie Cup, which will trial Verasity’s PoV technology.
For those unfamiliar with the GalAxie Cup, it’s a major tournament hosted by Axie Infinity that highlights its competitive nature, where players compete in 11 matches to collect GalAxie points. The top 8 players quality for GalAxie Cup 2022 with a chance to win some fantastic prizes.
With Verasity’s partnership with GalAxie Cup 2022, VRA is a must-watch in March 2022 as it will receive tons of exposure, and its price could easily double or even triple this month.
VRA is the native utility asset on the platform, which users can earn by watching content on Verasity’s content platform, Verasity TV. The tokens get automatically deposited to users’ VeraWallet accounts, a cloud wallet provided by Verasity.
You can also purchase VRA on KuCoin, Gate.io, ProBit Global, Poloniex, YoBit, CoinW, Flybit, Hotcoin Global, Bittrex, OKX, and more.
1. Star Atlas (ATLAS) – $0.02757
Launched in September 2021, Star Atlas (ATLAS, POLIS) is our top pick for the leading Solana-based Metaverse crypto coin. It’s building a grand strategy game of space exploration, territorial conquest, and political domination.
Star Atlas incorporates the play-to-earn model into its ecosystem, providing players with an opportunity to generate significant income on its platform.
While the game is still in development, users can check out Star Atlas’ NFT marketplace featuring a unique order book bidding style similar to buy/sell orders on traditional exchanges. The NFT marketplace features Structures, Collectibles, Access passes, and Resources that users can purchase. While some items feature astronomical prices, there are plenty of affordable NFTs users can snag up.
Star Atlas is a must-watch in March 2022 as two awesome NFTs are scheduled to drop on March 10th. They include an Epic Rainbow Arc ship and a Common Fimbul Lowbie vehicle.
Star Atlas has the best NFT designs on the market, and we highly recommend taking a peek at their collection. Keep in mind you need a Solana-based wallet to access the marketplace. We recommend installing the Phantom extension on your Chrome browser and setting up a wallet. It’s worth noting that you don’t need to deposit any funds to your wallet to explore Star Atlas’ ecosystem. It’s 100% free.
Star Atlas features a dual token economy consisting of ATLAS and POLIS. While POLIS is the native governance token on the platform, ATLAS is the native utility asset enabling users to purchase NFTs and interact with the Star Atlas ecosystem.
You can buy ATLAS on PancakeSwap, FTX, Gate.io, Kraken, Raydium, Serum DEX, LBank, AscendEX (Bitmax), Paribu, OKcoin, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!