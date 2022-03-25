Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Unit Price Below $0.002 to Watch in March 2022

Low unit price Metaverse crypto coins are always popular among traders looking for cheap projects to accumulate during this crypto bear market. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $0.002 to watch in March 2022, ordered by the current price, lowest to highest.
3. UFO Gaming (UFO)
- Unit Price: $0.00000963
- Market Cap: $248 million
Launched in July 2021, UFO Gaming (UFO) is a low-price Metaverse crypto coin with an exceptionally high circulating supply of 25.7 trillion, hence the low unit price. UFO Gaming has one of the most robust communities supporting it called UFOARMY and is building a unique Metaverse.
UFO Gaming is building a Metaverse that features a collection of planets, each with its play-to-earn free-to-play game and a DAO at its core. This will enable an interconnected galaxy of planets with unique economics and features, providing users with a number of ways to earn rewards on the platform.
UFO Gaming is currently working on releasing its first planet called Super Galactic. For a brief preview of what’s to come, check out this YouTube trailer:
UFO Gaming’s Super Galactic planet will feature NFT galleries, stores, weapons, and more that players will be able to buy. In addition, users can currently sign up for the upcoming Super Galactic Beta, planned to drop later this year.
UFO is the primary utility asset on the platform, enabled for DAO governance, interacting with the Metaverse, and more.
You can purchase UFO on KuCoin, Uniswap, Gate.io, LBank, and more.
2. Starlink (STARL)
- Unit Price: $0.00001701
- Market Cap: $169 million
Launched in June 2021, Starlink (STARL) is yet another highly underrated Metaverse crypto coin building its virtual world with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.
Starlink is looking to provide users with a new way to generate passive income via its NFT-based economy and gaming.
While the project’s Metaverse is in development, users can purchase a PIXELNAUT NFT from OpenSea, which will serve as the avatar in the Starlink game when it’s released. The current floor price for such an NFT is 0.045ETH (roughly $139).
When it comes to the economics of Starlink, STARL is the primary ERC-20 asset on the platform used to modify in-game assets, purchase various items, interact with the STARL Metaverse, and more.
You can purchase STARL on Uniswap, Gate.io, MEXC, LBank, OKX, and more.
1. Radio Caca (RACA)
- Unit Price: $0.001813
- Market Cap: $545 million
Launched in August 2021, Radio Caca (RACA) is an overlooked and underrated Metaverse crypto coin with an exceptional community supporting it. This week it’s also one of the top-performing Metaverse crypto coins, rising by over 34% in price over the past seven days and gaining over 68% in market cap from $290 to over $545 at writing.
Radio Caca features a Decentralized Autonomous Organization at its core that governs the project’s future via proposals. In addition, Radio Caca features its Universal Metaverse (USM), an immersive 3D experience powered by blockchain technology.
RACA’s USM integrates the popular play-to-earn model, and all in-game assets are tokenized, providing full ownership to its users.
Moreover, Radio Caca is working on its first significant Metaverse game release called Metamon. Users can currently explore the game by connecting via a Web3 compatible wallet like MetaMask. To start playing, users must purchase a Metamon Egg, which can be bought via RACA tokens.
RACA is the primary utility asset on the platform, featuring both an ERC-20 and a BEP-20 version. RACA’s utility includes purchasing in-game assets, DAO governance, and much more.
You can buy RACA on LBank, MEXC, Uniswap, Gate.io, Poloniex, PancakeSwap, BKEX, MDEX, BitForex, DigiFinex, Hoo, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Image Source: ESA/Hubble