Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $44 Million (March 2022)

Cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways this week, with Bitcoin and Ethereum managing to hold support. After the bull run earlier this week, the crypto markets might start to reverse the first quarter’s bearish trends, and we may start seeing more Metaverse crypto coins see significant price gains. Today we take a look at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $44 million to watch in March 2022, ordered by the current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Gods Unchained (GODS) – $35.6 million
Launching in October 2021, Gods Unchained (GODS) is one of the most underrated and highly anticipated Metaverse crypto trading card games. It’s an NFT-based game described by many in the community as a blockchain-based Hearthstone clone. It’s one of the most popular Metaverse NFT-based games on the market and features one of the most substantial communities supporting it.
The primary utility for the project is the GODS token, an ERC-20 asset living on the Ethereum blockchain. GODS enables users to interact with the Gods Unchained universe, purchase cards, and upgrade in-game assets.
Check out this Gods Unchained Official Gameplay Trailer for a brief overview of the game:
Gods Unchained is significantly undervalued, with a current market cap of $37.8 million. It features a full-fledged product that users can currently check out. Gods Unchained has tremendous long-term potential, and the project is a must-watch in March 2022 and beyond.
You can purchase the GODS token on Poloniex, Coinbase, FTX, Huobi Global, Uniswap, Crypto.com, and more.
2. Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) – $42.2 million
Launched in September 2021, Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) is the Decentralized Autonomous Organization that governs the popular Solana-based Star Atlas project. Star Atlas features a play-to-earn free-to-play model allowing users to earn rewards for playing the game and participating in its ecosystem.
The Star Atlas game features a futuristic Metaverse set in the year 2620. The game includes three factions, each with its regions and sectors. The three factions are at war, and players can join either faction, take on quests, etc.
Star Atlas is by far one of the best-designed games on the market, and we highly recommend keeping a close eye on the project in March 2022 and beyond.
For an idea of how well Star Atlas is designed, check out this YouTube Trailer:
While the game’s Metaverse is still in development, users can check out the NFT marketplace featuring dozens of items and collections. Users can purchase various items in a bidding-style order book similar to traditional exchanges. This makes it easy for users to keep track of the various NFTs and create a more robust economy for the marketplace.
Star Atlas features a dual-token economy consisting of the ATLAS and POLIS tokens. While ATLAS is the primary utility asset enabling users to purchase NFTs on the marketplace, interact with the ecosystem, and much more. POLIS is the governance token allowing the holders to vote on proposals initiated by the DAO.
You can buy POLIS on Solana-based exchanges like FTX, Raydium, Serum DEX, and more.
1. GameFi (GAFI) – $43.2 million
Launched in September 2021, GameFi (GAFI), as the name suggests, is a GameFi gaming guild similar to Yield Guild Games. GameFi offers a launchpad for Metaverse crypto gaming projects enabling them to launch IGOs (Initial Game Offerings).
GameFi focuses on helping teams, and developers raise funds for their games, and their launchpad features some of the hottest blockchain-based games on the market. If you’re looking to invest in underrated projects before they come to market, we recommend checking out GameFi’s IGO launchpad.
The GameFi platform integrates with the Polygon, Ethereum, and Polygon chains, making it a cross-chain dApp that users can connect to via a browser-compatible wallet like MetaMask.
Users can check out several games on the platform, including Space Crypto, CryptoGuards, MetaGods, ERTHA, and much more.
GameFi also features a finance dashboard enabling holders to earn passive rewards by staking GAFI tokens.
GAFI is the primary utility asset on the platform, allowing users to launch IGOs, stake the tokens for rewards, and interact with various aspects of the platform.
You can purchase GAFI on BKEX, Hoo, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, BitTur, KuCoin, and more.
