Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $3 Million (March 2022)

Every month we compile a list of our top picks of low market cap Metaverse crypto coins. Low market cap coins are prevalent among traders and investors due to the high potential to see significant price gains. Today, we’re taking a look at ultra-undervalued Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $3 million, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. LOCGame (LOCG) – $2 million
Launched in May 2021, LOCGame, aka Legends of Crypto Game, is a strategy-based trading card game that’s easy to learn but difficult to master. LOCGame features influencers and icons from the cryptocurrency world tokenized as NFTs with unique artwork.
Users must purchase 15 unique cards to start playing the game. Interested users can buy the cards from LOCGame’s OpenSea collection, featuring 446 owners with 11.2k items. The floor price of the collection is 0.009ETH, approximately $23 at writing.
LOCGame features a campaign mode where players can fight powerful crypto legends, celebrities, and new Metaverse creatures in single-player mode. In addition, the game features a classic PVP multiplayer mode where users can compete in a ladder and test their skills against other members. Last but not least, LOCGame features a tournament mode where users can climb the ladder and win valuable prizes.
The game is currently in Alpha 2.0 Release, and users can check it out by visiting the LOCGame official website.
The native asset on the platform is LOCG, utilized for various in-game aspects and providing a governance mechanism for the project. LOCG brings financial incentives to the forefront to encourage participation in the game’s ecosphere.
You can purchase LOCG on Gate.io, KuCoin, Hotbit, and Uniswap (V2).
2. Mist (MIST) – $2.3 million
Launched in April 2021, Mist is a highly underrated Metaverse RPG game allowing users to battle epic monsters, explore its infinite immersive environment, and collect NFTs. It features a blockchain-based framework connecting the native MIST token to the game.
The Mist game features a 3D immersive experience built with the Unity game engine. The team focuses on creating a high-quality, hypnotizing, and engaging experience for players.
Mist integrates with blockchain tech to enable users to trade and swap NFTs in-game and 3rd-party platforms. NFTs have utility in-game and bring players bonuses and items to help progress in the Mist Metaverse.
Another cool feature about Mist is that it enables users to become landowners in its Metaverse. One significant benefit for landowners is the ability to generate a passive income when other players slay monsters on their land.
Mist also features an augmented and mixed reality framework with a high-quality design. Check out this Metaverse teaser:
While Mist’s Metaverse is still in development, users can check out the official NFT marketplace on the platform. Mist NFTs are exceptionally well designed and are some of the best we’ve seen in crypto. We highly recommend checking them out.
With a market cap below $3 million, Mist’s ecosystem includes more features than most Metaverse crypto projects, with a valuation tenfold higher. This makes Mist a must-watch in March 2022.
The native token on the platform is MIST, built on the BNB chain and used to connect the game to its blockchain-based economy.
You can purchase MIST on XT.com, BitTurk, LBank, Gate.io, and PancakeSwap.
1. Polker (PKR) – $2.9 million
Launched in June 2021, our top pick for the most undervalued and underrated Metaverse crypto coin with a market cap below $3 million is Polker (PKR).
Polker features the first NFT, play-to-earn blockchain-based poker game powered by Polker’s native utility asset, PKR. The game is built with Unreal Engine 4, providing an exceptional experience to players.
Polker’s game is powered by PKR’s proprietary True Random Number Generator Protocol (TRNG), which features a provably fair and auditable game system ensuring that users aren’t getting cheated out of their earnings.
Polker plans to launch a browser-based game with an executable version to cover as many platforms as possible, so no gamer misses out. The game will then migrate to iOS and Android and platforms supporting next-gen VR with fabulous 3D characters, visual effects, and environments.
The game is still in development, but users can sign up for an early access version. In addition, according to Polker’s website, the early access version will drop in five days, making Polker a must-watch in March 2022.
The native asset on the platform is PKR, a utility token powered by multiple patented protocols. PKR allows all users ranging from investors and crypto-enthusiasts to gamers and developers to trade, pay, create, and play across any of the project’s supported cryptocurrency networks.
You can buy PKR on Bittrex, PancakeSwap, MEXC, Uniswap (V3), and BitMart.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
