Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $170 Million to Watch in April 2022

Cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways this weekend, with most projects showing little to no movement. Metaverse Crypto coins manage to hold support, with some like ApeCoin even managing to set an all-time high today. Let’s look at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $170 million to watch in April 2022 and beyond.
Note: The list below is ordered by the current market capitalization of each project, lowest to highest.
3. Dvision Network (DVI) – $123 million
Launched in November 2020, Dvision Network (DVI) is a robust platform enabling users to create, trade, and play in the blockchain-based NFT Metaverse owned by players. The project includes three primary features: Meta-City, an NFT Marketplace, and Meta-Spaces.
Dvision’s Meta-Spaces enable users to purchase and customize LAND, similar to how The Sandbox and Decentraland enable users to build custom experiences on their purchased land. Meta-City is the collection of various lands owned by users.
The NFT marketplace is a native platform enabling anyone to browse dozens of digital collectibles with real utility in Dvision’s Metaverse.
In addition, Dvision Network features Avatars, which are user-owned representative personal characters that enable players to stand out in the crowd inside Dvision’s virtual world.
In addition, Dvision also includes its cross-chain MultiBaas bridge, allowing holders of the DVI token to transfer them between the BNB and Ethereum blockchains. It’s worth noting that the bridge is still in beta, and transfers are approved manually and can take up to 24 hours to complete.
The primary utility asset on the platform is DVI, featuring both ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions on the Ethereum and BNB chains. Since the token is cross-chain compatible, the NFT marketplace supports both the Ethereum and BNB chains, with an upcoming integration with the Enjin network.
You can purchase DVI on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Bittrex, Bithumb, MEXC, Hotbit, Hoo, CoinW, Indodax, etc.
2. RMRK (RMRK) – $126 million
Launched in September 2021, RMRK (pronounced “remark”) is a platform and blockchain featuring multi-resource NFTs. RMRK describes itself as a set of NFT legos that enable unlimited utility for various nonfungible tokens. RMRK is hosted on Polkadot’s Kusama (testnet) blockchain network, and users can explore its Singular platform, the first official UI for Kusama-native NFTs.
While traditional NFTs include limited utility and are hard to integrate into various apps, RMRK looks to create a set of NFT-legos that developers could integrate into their dApps with ease. While RMRK’s Metaverse is still in development, users can check out the various dApps on the platform.
The first one is Singular, which offers an NFT marketplace. The second is Kanaria, aka Skybreach, the world’s first NFT Launchpad framework built natively on the Kusama blockchain and compatible with Polkadot.
RMRK is the primary utility asset on the platform, generated and released into the hands of the original Kanaria NFT buyers. RMRK’s utility includes participation in the Curation and Plagiarism DAO, enabling holders to curate and report plagiarized collections, Whitelabel RMRK products and apps, transaction fees, loaning and lending, and much more.
You can purchase RMRK on Gate.io, KuCoin, Huckleberry, BKEX, and several decentralized exchanges like Moonriver, Karura, and Bifrost.
1. Metahero (HERO) – $169 million
Launched in July 2021, Metahero is a top-rated Metaverse crypto coin with some of the most robust community support and tremendous long-term potential on the market.
Metahero’s vision is to build an ultra-realistic Metaverse allowing users to scan themselves and other real-world objects into the digital realm. The project partnered with Wolf Digital World, the leader in 3D 16k scanning technology, to eventually create 3D scanning stations to enable anyone to scan themselves in high resolution.
The project’s vision is to onboard the following ten million people into the Metaverse and increase the adoption of the technology. HERO is the primary utility asset on the platform that will be used as payment for scanning services, purchasing NFTs, licensing, and much more.
Metahero’s Metaverse is called Everdome and features its token called DOME. During their presale, the token raised over $9 million in its seed funding round and was one of the few tokens that managed to hold its price relatively well even with Q1’s bear market.
With a current market cap of $169 million, Metahero is a must-watch in April 2022. Its unique vision and robust community can quickly propel it to over a $500 million market cap by the end of the year. It wouldn’t be surprising to see HERO double or triple in valuation during crypto’s next bull run.
You can buy HERO on PancakeSwap, LATOKEN, Hotcoin Global, Bybit, Gate.io, OKX, etc.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: AstroStar/Shutterstock.com