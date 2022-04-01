Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $12 Million (April 2022)

There are hundreds of Metaverse crypto coins on the market, and it may be difficult for new users to figure out which projects are worth keeping an eye on and which ones have good long-term potential. We decided to compile a list of our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $12 million to watch in April 2022, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. DEEPSPACE (DPS) – $9.1 million
Launched in August 2021, DEEPSPACE (DPS) is a top-rated Metaverse crypto coin featuring a robust platform including a genuine product with a strong community.
DEEPSPACE (DPS) features a space-themed NFT-based game and Metaverse whose gameplay involves taking on battles, trading assets, mining resources, and claiming real estate in the Metaverse.
Players can mint various ship NFTs and earn rewards by participating in the DEEPSPACE ecosystem. Moreover, players can trade their NFTs on the official marketplace and even profit from doing so. In addition, there are several options for players to upgrade their ships, increasing the value of each NFT.
DEEPSPACE’s gameplay is somewhat inspired by No Man’s Sky since both games revolve around exploring the vast galaxy, collecting resources that can be utilized to upgrade ships, and much more.
Check out the alpha trailer for the game to get a sense of what DEEPSPACE is all about:
The primary utility asset on the platform is DPS, enabling users to buy in-game assets, interact with the game’s ecosystem and earn rewards in a number of ways.
You can purchase DPS on Dex-Trade and PancakeSwap.
2. Revomon (REVO) – $9.2 million
Launching in April 2021, Revomon is one of the top picks for the most underrated VR Metaverse crypto games on the market and is a must-watch in April 2022.
Revomon (REVO) is a Pokemon-inspired blockchain-based Metaverse game that features the latest VR technology and combines it with NFT tech to allow users to earn rewards and collect monsters by playing the game.
In addition, the project integrates the popular free-to-play and play-to-earn models to make it easy for users to earn rewards by playing the game.
Revomon is developed with the Unity game engine, and users can currently check out the beta version on their Oculus Quest 2 devices. We highly recommend giving Revomon a try and checking out the platform that the team has built.
The project also features a DeFi finance dashboard where users can stake their REVO tokens, earn rewards, and help secure the network. If you’re looking for an underrated and undervalued project, we highly recommend keeping an eye on Revomon. In addition, REVO token holders can vote on proposals initiated by the DAO.
The primary utility asset for the game is REVO, featuring both BEP-20 and ERC-20 versions. REVO enables users to interact with the Metaverse, participate in DAO governance, etc.
You can buy REVO on BKEX, XT.COM, Uniswap, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. ZooKeeper (ZOO) – $11.5 million
Launched in April 2021, ZooKeeper is one of the market’s most underrated Yield Farming protocols. The unique selling point of the project is how the team Gamified Yield Farming, making it a fun and engaging experience for users.
ZooKeeper features a robust ecosystem, including an automated market maker and a decentralized exchange built on Wanchain. ZooKeeper allows users to mine WASP and ZOO tokens and earn significant rewards by providing liquidity to the protocol in the form of stablecoins like USDC and USDT.
For a brief overview of ZooKeeper’s platform, check out this YouTube video:
We recommend keeping an eye on ZooKeeper if you like Yield Farming on the blockchain. It’s one of the leading projects in this sector and provides significant rewards. The project has tremendous long-term potential, and the current market cap of $11.55 million makes ZOO a highly undervalued project at this time.
ZOO is the native utility asset, enabling users to stake it for rewards by providing liquidity to the protocol.
You can purchase ZOO on Wanswap and Bitrue.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
