Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Circulating Supply Below 100 Million (March 2022)

Low supply Metaverse crypto coins are some of the most popular options among traders and investors. Usually, low supply coins have a higher unit price, increasing the perceived value of a project. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a supply below 100 million to watch in March 2022.
Note: The list below is ordered by current supply, lowest to highest.
3. Axie Infinity (AXS) – 60 million
- Circulating Supply: 60 million
- Unit Price: $52.78
- Market Cap: $3.2 billion
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity (AXS) is a pioneer in NFT-based Metaverse gaming and one of the first games utilizing the play-to-earn model that enabled its players to earn a living wage via its ecosystem.
Axie Infinity’s gameplay involves users collecting monster NFTs called Axies, upgrading/breeding them, and increasing their attributes, thereby increasing the NFTs values.
Players can take on quests and battles, and challenge others to earn rewards. All in-game assets are tokenized, enabling full ownership to its players. The entry cost to start playing is relatively low as players can purchase Axies for as low as $30. Keep in mind that rare Axies can easily cost over $1000.
Axie Infinity’s ecosystem is so vast that the platform features its own blockchain (Ronin) and decentralized exchange (Katana).
The Axie Infinity ecosystem consists of AXS and SLP. AXS is the native governance token to the platform and can be thought of as the glue that connects all members in the Axie Infinity Metaverse. Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is the native utility asset on the platform enabling users to breed/upgrade their Axie NFTs.
You can purchase AXS on KuCoin, Binance, Gemini, Coinbase Exchange, FTX, Kraken, Binance.US, and more.
2. Wilder World (WILD) – 83 million
- Circulating Supply: 83 million
- Unit Price: $1.66
- Market Cap: $139 million
Launched in May 2021, Wilder World is currently one of the most anticipated Metaverse crypto coins on the market. The team is now building an ultra-realistic Metaverse with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.
While the Metaverse itself is still in development, Wilder World features a highly sought-after NFT collection and marketplace. Users can currently check out dozens of cars, sneakers, cribs, and more on the Wilder World NFT Marketplace.
There are currently 2,262 NFT owners with 6816 items listed on the marketplace, and a total volume traded of over 6.2 million WILD (roughly $10.4 million at the time of writing). The current floor price is 3 WILD, approximately $5.01 at the time of writing. While there are highly expensive NFTs on the market, users can get started by purchasing a cheap NFT if they aren’t looking to spend a lot.
The native utility asset for the project is WILD, allowing users to purchase NFTs and participate in its economy when the Metaverse launches.
You can buy WILD on Gate.io, KuCoin, Uniswap, Bitfinex, Huobi Global, MEXC, BitMark, BKEX, LATOKEN, and more.
1. Yield Guild Games (YGG) – 85.8 million
- Circulating Supply: 85.8 million
- Unit Price: $2.91
- Market Cap: $250 million
Launched in December 2020, as the name suggests, Yield Guild Games is a gaming guild made for crypto gaming. Its vision is to help its members to earn more from popular Metaverse crypto games like The Sandbox and Axie Infinity.
Suppose you’re already an avid gamer looking to upgrade your experience and start earning more rewards from popular games like Axie Infinity. In that case, we highly recommend checking out Yield Guild Games and joining its community.
If you’re looking to join Yield Guild Games you must mint a badge. The badge is free, but users must pay the Ethereum gas fees to mint it. At current prices, you can mint a YGG badge for $38.
YGG is the native ERC-20 token on the platform. The primary use for YGG is governance and voting on various proposals presented by the guild’s Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).
You can purchase YGG on Binance, Gate.io, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Kraken, FTX, Poloniex, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
