Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $9 Million Market Cap to Watch in May 2022

Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to trade sideways this week as BTC holds above $30k and ETH is above the $2k support line. Metaverse crypto coins are also seeing bullish momentum this week, which is a good sign of a potential market reversal soon. Today we look at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $9 million to watch in May 2022, ordered by the current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. ONSTON (ONSTON) – $4.5 million
Launched in November 2021, ONSTON is a Metaverse ecosystem featuring several virtual reality platforms and an NFT marketplace as part of its project.
ONSTON is looking to create a robust economy revolving around communications, culture, and gaming. The project will utilize the ONSTON augmented and virtual reality technologies to achieve their vision, creating an immersive and engaging experience for players.
ONSTON is looking to combine facial recognition with VR/AR technology to enable users truly a next-level experience. Participants in the ONSTON Metaverse will be able to travel across multiple digital realms and enjoy a diverse selection of content.
The easiest way to describe ONSTON is to think of a crypto version of Second Life, essentially a full-fledged virtual environment and ecosystem focusing on users’ immersion into the Metaverse. Participants will have an option to participate in various activities, including creating items, trading artwork, traveling, etc.
With the current market capitalization of only $4.5 million, ONSTON is highly undervalued in May 2022, and we recommend keeping an eye on the project. In addition, ONSTON performed exceptionally well this week, rising by over 8% in the past seven days, speaking to the excellent long-term potential of the token.
ONSTON is the primary ERC-20 token on the platform, including Polygon, Ethereum, and Avalanche versions.
One can purchase ONSTON on Poloniex, Bittrex, Phemex, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Hotbit, etc.
2. MILC Platform (MLT) – $6 million
Launching its token in May 2021, MILC Platform (MLT) is a next-generation blockchain-based Metaverse platform built explicitly for the media industry. MILC looks to bridge the gap between content creators and their fans via their Mediaverse platform.
MILC Platform (MLT) features a social community dashboard similar to Twitter, enabling users to make posts, create accounts, and interact with others.
One primary selling point of the MILC Platform is its partnerships with world-class brands, including Welt der Wunder TV, a top-rated television and entertainment network based in Switzerland and Germany. In addition, MILC partnered with BitHotel in Q1 2022, a Metaverse crypto project built around creating a social experience integrated with the play-to-earn model to enable users to earn rewards.
With a current market cap of $6 million, MLT is highly undervalued and is a must-watch in May 2022. MLT has also been performing quite well during these volatile market conditions, rising by over 5% in the past 24 hours and around 8% in the past week.
The primary utility asset for the MILC Platform is MLT (Media Licensing Token). MLT’s primary use cases include licensing content, distribution to users as rewards, etc.
You can purchase MLT on Uniswap, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, etc.
1. EPIK Prime (EPIK) – $8.3 million
Launched in August 2021, Epik Prime (EPIK) is a highly underrated NFT marketplace, including fully functional NFTs for a range of AAA game titles and brands. Epik Prime features hundreds of collections for various games, and if you’re an avid gamer, we recommend checking them out.
One unique selling point for EPIK Prime is their NFTs feature utility within games. Not only are their collections fully authenticated and licensed with top brands, but they offer unique utility owners of the NFTs can enjoy.
When it comes to the Metaverse, EPIK Prime is building its virtual world called Epikverse, which will feature a network of games and a collection of VR spaces, providing users with an engaging and immersive experience.
The primary utility asset on the platform is EPIK, which features both ERC-20 Ethereum and BEP-20 BNB chain versions. EPIK can be utilized to interact with their upcoming Metaverse, purchase NFTs on the marketplace, and much more.
With the current market cap of $8.3 million, EPIK is also undervalued at current prices. The token has risen by over 13% in the past week, and we recommend keeping a close eye on it.
You can buy EPIK on Uniswap, KuCoin, PancakeSwap, BKEX, Bitrue, etc.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: niphonsubsri/123RF