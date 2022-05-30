Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $80 Million Market Cap (May 2022)

Cryptocurrency markets are showing bullish momentum today as Bitcoin is up over 4%, holding at $30k, and Ethereum is up over 5%, holding at $1.9k. Metaverse Crypto coins are also green across the board, with most up in the past 24 hours. Today we look at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $80 million to watch in May 2022, ordered by the current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Metahero (HERO) – $75 million
Launched in July 2021, Metahero (HERO) is a highly underrated Metaverse crypto project looking to build an ultra-realistic Metaverse allowing players to scan real-world objects and themselves into the Metaverse.
Metahero will utilize Wolf Digital World’s scanning technology to create 3D models of users in the digital realm. Wolf Digital World is the leader in 3D 16k photogrammetric scanning technology used by AAA gaming studios and development teams like CD Project, the team behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher series.
Metahero’s Metaverse is called Everdome and features its unique token called DOME. Everdome is part of the Metahero ecosystem, and its DOME token raised $9 million in its presale, speaking to the tremendous community support for the project.
Last week, on May 25th, the Metahero team announced the upcoming land sale for Everdome. Users may be eligible for a discount if they held HERO in a non-custodial wallet with no sales or transfers out from November 25th, 2021, until the land auction period is over.
When it comes to Metahero, its native utility asset is HERO, a BEP-20 token living on the BNB chain. HERO will be utilized to pay for scanning services, interact with the Metaverse, etc.
You can purchase HERO on PancakeSwap, LATOKEN, Gate.io, OKX, etc.
2. Aavegotchi (GHST) – $77 million
Initially launched in February 2021, Aavegotchi (GHST) is a highly underrated Metaverse crypto game and one of the few projects managing to hold its value throughout the bear market. Aavegotchi NFTs managed to remain at a high price despite the adverse market conditions, speaking to the tremendous long-term potential of the project.
Aavegotchi is built on Ethereum, and as the name suggests, it’s inspired by the popular 90s Tamagotchi toy, a digital pet a user could own and develop a friendship with. Aavegotchi, on the other hand, is a blockchain-based virtual pet living on-chain as an NFT. Users can develop a kinship score by interacting with the pet, which increases its attributes and overall value.
Since Aavegotchi is built on the blockchain, the virtual pet is immortalized forever and can stay with you forever. In addition, nobody can take it away from you because of blockchain ownership, even if the game servers themselves are shut down at some point.
The team behind Aavegotchi has also been hard at work making sure the Metaverse, dubbed the Gotchiverse is user-friendly and bug-free. Users will be able to purchase parcels and land in its Metaverse to incentivize the economy and create a passive income stream for landowners.
You can purchase an Aavegotchi NFT from the official Gotchi Baazaar. The lowest price for an Aavegotchi is 599 GHST, roughly $898 at writing. Each Aavegotchi features several attributes, including a rarity score, a kinship score, several skill points, etc.
GHST is the primary utility asset for Aavegotchi. GHST is an ERC-20 token living on the Ethereum blockchain. GHST can be used to buy assets from the NFT marketplace, participate in DAO governance, interact with the various aspects of the game, earn rewards, and much more.
You can buy GHST on Binance, KuCoin, Kraken, Gate.io, etc.
1. MOBOX (MBOX) – $78 million
Launched in April 2021, MOBOX (MBOX) is a Metaverse ecosystem including several play-to-earn games, an NFT marketplace, a governance platform, and much more.
MOBOX features the MOMOverse, the name for its Metaverse containing the collection of dApps and services. MOBOX features a unique ecosystem that provides participants with multiple ways to earn passive income.
MOBOX is community-driven and describes itself as a GameFi platform empowering users by rewarding them for their enjoyment and engagement. MOBOX utilizes innovating tokenomics incorporating the latest DeFi and NFT trends to create an everlasting free-to-play, play-to-earn ecosystem.
Even with the recent bear market, MOBOX maintained significant trading volume and market capitalization. Currently, MBOX is valued at $78 million with a 24-hour trading volume of $29 million. It has also performed exceptionally well today, rising over 8% in the past 24 hours, making MOBOX a must-watch in May 2022.
MBOX is the primary utility asset for MOBOX, a BEP-20 token living on the BNB chain. MBOX enables users to earn rewards, interact with the MOMOverse, participate in governance, purchase NFTs, etc.
You can buy MBOX on KuCoin, Gate.io, Binance, LBank, Poloniex, Phemex, MEXC, etc.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: tarikvision/123RF