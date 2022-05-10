Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $110 Million Market Cap to Buy in May 2022

Crypto markets are showing some of the worst bearish action in the past couple of weeks, with Bitcoin down over 50% since its all-time high. While there’s panic and blood on the streets, right now is a great buy opportunity for underrated and undervalued Metaverse crypto coins with long-term potential. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins below $110 million market capitalization to buy in May 2022, ordered by the current market cap, lowest to highest.
3. Aavegotchi (GHST) – $100 million
Initially launched in February 2021, Aavegotchi (GHST) is an underrated Metaverse crypto coin, surprisingly surviving this crypto bloodbath relatively well, only down 6% in the past seven days. Aavegotchi is inspired by the 90s toy Tamagotchi and can be considered the modern cryptocurrency version of the iconic digital toy pet.
The project is built on the Ethereum blockchain and includes a robust dApp dashboard enabling users to buy NFTs and develop a relationship in the form of a kinship score with their virtual pets. The more users interact with their Aavegotchis, the higher the kinship score is.
Since Aavegotchi is built on the blockchain, their virtual pets are immortalized, and players have complete control over their digital assets. This means that your NFT-based digital pets will live with you forever.
To join the Aavegotchi community and own a pet, users can purchase one from the platform’s official marketplace. With the current market, the price for an Aavegotchi is 575 GHST tokens, roughly $900 at writing. Surprisingly, even with the recent bear market, the cost of each Aavegotchi remained steady at the $900 level.
GHST is the primary utility asset on the platform, an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. GHST’s primary use cases include buying Aavegotchi’s from the marketplace and DAO governance.
You can buy GHST on Binance, Kraken, KuCoin, Gate.io, etc.
2. Metahero (HERO) – $101 million
Launched in July 2021, Metahero (HERO) is a highly underrated Metaverse crypto coin with some of the most robust community support on the market. It’s looking to build an ultra-realistic Metaverse, partnering with Wolf Digital World to enable users to scan themselves and other real-world objects into the Metaverse.
With a current market cap of $100 million, Metahero is exceptionally undervalued and could see a significant rebound once the market finds new support and calms down a bit.
Metahero’s Metaverse is called Everdome. Earlier this year, it completed its pre-sale, raising over $9 million for its DOME token, speaking to the tremendous support of the project, which is still in its infancy.
The primary utility asset for Metahero is the HERO token, featuring a BEP-20 version on the BNB chain. HERO will be used to pay for scanning services and interact with the Metaverse.
You can buy HERO on PancakeSwap, Hotcoin Global, LATOKEN, OKX, Gate.io, etc.
1. Yield Guild Games (YGG) – $102 million
Launched in December 2020, Yield Guild Games (YGG) is the leading Metaverse gaming guild featuring a community of blockchain enthusiasts looking to help each other earn more from popular play-to-earn games and platforms like Decentraland, The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, etc.
In addition, Yield Guild Games has a robust portfolio of Metaverse crypto games, including Splinterlands, Star Atlas, Decentraland, Illuvium, Decentraland, and The Sandbox.
If you’re looking to bet long on the Metaverse, the best thing you could do is join a Metaverse gaming guild to not only stay up to date with the latest trends and developments in the space but to receive insider knowledge to up and coming projects, profitable strategies for playing games, etc.
Users must mint a YGG badge to start their journey with the Yield Guild Games group, with the badge completely free. Users must only pay the Ethereum gas fee to mint the badge, currently at $16.
The primary utility asset on the platform is YGG, an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. YGG is governance and a utility token, allowing users to vote on proposals and participate in its Metaverse.
You can buy YGG on Binance, Uniswap, Gate.io, Crypto.com, LBank, Kraken, ZB.COM, Phemex, Huobi Global, etc.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Image Source: solanofg/123RF