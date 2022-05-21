Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $0.5 to Watch in May 2022

Metaverse Crypto coins remain some of the most popular options for traders looking to accumulate underrated and undervalued projects that could show substantial price growth during crypto’s next bull run. The markets are attempting to reverse their bearish period, with Bitcoin and Ethereum holding support relatively well. Today we look at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins below $0.5 to watch in May 2022, ordered by the current unit price, lowest to highest.
3. Ontology (ONT) – $0.26
Launched in March 2018, Ontology (ONT) is a highly underrated Metaverse crypto project working to provide a consistent identity system for brands and individuals in the Metaverse. Similar to Ethereum Name Service, Ontology provides shortened wallet addresses comparable to domain names on the internet.
The Ontology project can be categorized as a layer-2 solution for the Metaverse, comparable to Polygon. The difference is that while Polygon looks to solve the issue of high transaction fees, Ontology consolidates and interconnects Metaverse logins by creating a standard for an identity solution.
Ontology also includes a finance dashboard called Wing Finance, a DeFi lending protocol that integrates a reputation score utilizing ONT ID. Ontology’s finance dashboard enables users to generate a passive income, and we recommend checking it out.
The primary utility asset on the platform is ONT, a BEP-20 token living on the BNB chain. ONT can be utilized for several services on Ontology and Wing Finance.
You can purchase ONT on Binance, Crypto.com, KuCoin, FMFW.io, ProBit Global, Huobi Global, OKX, etc.
2. Boson Protocol (BOSON) – $0.41
Launched in April 2021, Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a Metaverse crypto project built in Decentraland that focuses on providing users with an opportunity to sell physical objects in the digital world.
Boson Protocol features a plot of land in Decentraland, purchasing it for over $700k in June 2021. Users can check out the virtual plot of land, which features a virtual mall in 3D.
The mall includes various challenges which users can complete for rewards, and we recommend visiting it and checking it out.
BOSON is the primary utility asset on the platform, which generates value from transaction fees when third parties access Boson’s Web3 data marketplace.
You can buy BOSON on Crypto.com, Gate.io, KuCoin, Bittrex, etc.
1. Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) – $0.49
Launching in November 2021, Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) is currently one of the hottest Metaverse crypto games in cryptocurrency. It features a 2D platformer enabling users to mine resources and take their characters out on expeditions.
Mines of Dalarnia recently launched their mainnet and remains fully functional, enabling users a fun and immersive way to earn rewards and cryptocurrency for playing a game. Users can check out the game and start playing completely free of charge, and we recommend checking it out.
The game is built on the Chromia blockchain, a new blockchain made specifically for next-generation Metaverse and NFT applications that require high on-chain interaction. Users can create an account on the Chromia Vault to access Mines of Dalarnia.
DAR is the primary utility asset on the platform, including both the BEP-20 BNB chain and ERC-20 Ethereum versions. DAR can be utilized to buy virtual real estate and other in-game purchases. In addition, DAR is distributed to players as a reward for collecting resources.
You can purchase DAR on Gate.io, PancakeSwap, Crypto.com, Binance, etc.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
