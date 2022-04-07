Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $0.05 to Watch in April 2022

Cryptocurrency markets are showing slight bearish momentum today as Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle to hold support. Luckily, Metaverse crypto coins manage to hold above the $34 billion market cap, signaling the tremendous long-term potential for the sector. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below 5 cents to watch in April 2022, ordered by the current unit price, lowest to highest.
3. Dotmoovs (MOOV) – $0.03575
Launched in June 2021, Dotmoovs is a play-to-earn Metaverse crypto coin featuring a unique mobile app enabling users to earn rewards for competing against each other in performances such as dancing competitions and freestyle soccer.
Dotmoovs brings a unique vision to the table, enabling users to practice their skills and make earn rewards for doing so. One way to think of Dotmoovs is a cryptocurrency P2E gamified version of TikTok since the app enables users to record video and share it with others.
Check out this brief trailer for Dotmoovs and its dance feature:
Dotmoovs utilizes an AI algorithm to judge each player’s performance and select a winner who receives MOOV tokens.
MOOV has been one of the top-performing Metaverse crypto coins this week, primarily because the team announced its upcoming Dance competitions to launch later this month.
With a current market cap of $17 million and rising, and the update to their app coming around International Dance Day on April 29th, Dotmoovs is a must-watch in April 2022. Once the dance update hits the app, and if it’s launched successfully, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if MOOV shows significant price gains.
MOOV is the primary utility asset on the platform, featuring both BEP-20 and ERC-20 versions. MOOV’s utility includes distribution for players as rewards along with the currency to purchase NFTs from the official marketplace.
You can buy MOOV on Gate.io, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Hoo, BitGlobal, and more.
2. Metahero (HERO) – $0.04509
Launched in July 2021, Metahero is dubbed the gateway into the Metaverse. It’s building an ultra-realistic high-quality virtual world enabling users to scan themselves and other physical objects into the digital realm with high precision.
Metahero partnered with Wolf Digital World (WDW), the leader in 16k 3D scanning technology utilized by major AAA gaming brands like CD Project and more.
Merhero’s vision is to bring the following ten million people into the Metaverse and drive mass adoption of crypto by leveraging WDW’s state-of-the-art 3D capabilities. HERO will be the sole utility token for the ecosystem enabling users to pay for scanning services, licensing, NFTs, and more.
Metahero is one of the most unique projects in crypto looking to change the world through technical, financial, and perceptive endeavors – ultimately populating the next frontier.
Everdome is Metahero’s Metaverse, providing a destination for Metahero’s remarkable tech to live, interact, and flourish. With Everdome, Metahero will become a full-fledged Web3 experience, to the point where if you take off your headset, you won’t be able to tell what’s real or not.
Metahero is one of the most ambitious projects in the cryptocurrency space, and we highly recommend keeping a close eye on this project in April 2022 and beyond.
You can buy HERO on PancakeSwap, LBank, KuCoin, Biswap, LATOKEN, and more.
1. Mogul Productions (STARS) – $0.04827
Launched in April 2021, Mogul Productions is our top pick for the most underrated Metaverse crypto coin to watch in April 2022. As the name suggests, Mogul Productions is a project focusing on funding users’ scripts to produce full-fledged movies.
Mogul Productions is a launchpad platform for filmmakers and entertainment professionals, providing a platform to make their ideas come to life.
Mogul features partnerships with significant players in the Metaverse crypto space, including CEEK VR, ApeSwap, Chainlink, and Polygon, to name a few.
Mogul Productions also features an NFT marketplace where users can discover NFTs from Holywood icons which we recommend checking it out.
Mogul Productions is highly underrated, with a current market cap of under $15 million. As the team continues to build more partnerships and add more collections to its NFT marketplace, STARS can see significant price growth in the second quarter of 2022.
The primary utility asset on the platform is STARS, enabling users to submit their scripts to the platform, buy NFTs, etc.
You can buy STARS on PancakeSwap, MEXC, LATOKEN, Uniswap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
