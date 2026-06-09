Morpho Raises $175M in DeFi’s Largest Ever Funding Round to Build the Open Credit Network for the World

Morpho just made history. The decentralized credit protocol has closed a $175 million funding round, the largest raise DeFi has ever seen and the investor lineup behind it reads like a who’s who of the most serious capital in both traditional and crypto finance.
The round was co-led by Paradigm, a16z crypto, and Ribbit Capital, with strategic participation from Apollo Global, VanEck, Circle Ventures, Ledger, and Cathay Innovation. Additional participation came from Variant Fund, WMT Ventures, Prelude XYZ, IOSG Ventures, HashKey Capital, SBI Group, Bpifrance, Mirana, NJJ Capital, and more than ten other strategic partners.
The announcement landed via Morpho’s official X account with a message that sets out an ambition most protocols would not dare to put in writing, building the infrastructure layer that moves the global $200 trillion credit market onchain. That is the scale Morpho is operating at in its own thinking, and this round is the fuel to match.
Why This Round Is Different From Other DeFi Raises
The size alone sets this apart. $175 million in a single raise is not a number DeFi has seen before, and the composition of the investor base makes it more significant than the headline figure alone. Getting Paradigm and a16z crypto in the same round is not unusual for top-tier DeFi projects. Getting Apollo Global and VanEck alongside them is something different entirely.
Apollo is one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world, operating at a scale that dwarfs most financial institutions. VanEck has spent years building credibility as a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets. When firms operating at that level of the traditional financial system write checks into a DeFi credit protocol, it is not a speculative bet, it is a statement about where they believe institutional credit infrastructure is heading.
The breadth of the strategic partner list beyond the co-leads reinforces the same point. HashKey Capital, SBI Group, and Bpifrance represent institutional capital from Asia and Europe alongside the US-heavy lead investors. Morpho is not raising from a single regional pool of crypto-native capital, it is pulling in institutional money from across the global financial system, which reflects the global ambition embedded in what it is building.
Morpho’s Starting Point Is Already Substantial
Four years of building before this raise has produced something real. Morpho now counts more than $11 billion in deposits, a figure that puts it firmly in the tier of protocols that institutional counterparties can engage with at scale without worrying about whether the liquidity is there to support them.
The integration list is equally significant. Coinbase, Binance, Fireblocks, SG Forge, Kraken, and Bitwise are among the financial institutions already building on Morpho to offer products to their own users. That is not a list of experimental partnerships, those are live integrations with some of the highest-volume, most regulated entities in the crypto space.
The combination of $11 billion in deposits and institutional integrations at that level tells you that Morpho has already cleared the credibility hurdle that most DeFi protocols never get past. The question this raise answers is not whether Morpho can attract institutional participation, it clearly already has. The question is how fast it can scale that foundation into the full global credit network it is describing.
The Problem Morpho Is Built To Solve
The framing in Morpho’s own announcement is direct and worth taking seriously. Credit is described as the bedrock of civilization, and the infrastructure underneath it as fragmented, extractive, and closed to most of the world. That is not hyperbole for a press release. It is an accurate description of how global credit markets actually function for most participants outside the privileged tier of the financial system.
The $200 trillion global credit market sits almost entirely on infrastructure that was not designed for openness, programmability, or borderless access. Banks intermediate. Fintechs build on top of banks. The underlying rails are opaque, slow, and structured to extract margin at every point in the chain. The people and businesses that fall below the credit threshold that legacy institutions require simply do not participate in formal credit markets at all.
Morpho’s proposition is that onchain credit infrastructure can replace that stack, not by working around existing institutions, but by providing the foundation that institutions themselves connect to. Every bank, fintech, and financial services company that wants to participate in the next era of finance will connect to this network, the announcement states. That is a significant claim, but the investor roster and the existing integration list suggest it is one the market is beginning to take seriously.
Where The $175M Gets Deployed
Morpho has been specific about what this capital is for. Three priorities are laid out clearly, activating the global credit network at scale, building the go-to-market engine to match the protocol’s ambition, and bringing more institutions onto the network faster.
The go-to-market investment is particularly interesting. DeFi protocols have historically been built by engineering-first teams that assumed good infrastructure would attract users organically. Morpho is explicitly acknowledging that reaching global financial institutions requires a different kind of commercial motion, one that requires dedicated resources, relationship infrastructure, and the kind of enterprise sales and partnership capability that protocol teams rarely build out at this stage.
The institutional onboarding priority follows naturally from that. With Coinbase, Binance, Fireblocks, and others already integrated, the network effect of each new major institution that connects to Morpho makes the protocol more valuable to every existing participant. Credit markets run on counterparty networks, the more credible participants in the network, the more useful the network becomes for everyone inside it.
What This Means For The Future Of Onchain Credit
The Morpho raise lands at a specific moment in the evolution of onchain finance. The regulatory environment in the US has shifted toward engagement rather than enforcement. Institutional appetite for blockchain-based financial infrastructure is real and growing. And the protocols that have survived long enough to build genuine scale, $11 billion in deposits, major institutional integrations, four years of production operation, are starting to look less like experiments and more like infrastructure.
Having any kind of onchain strategy in this era will mean going through Morpho at some point, the announcement states. That is a bold claim, but it is the kind of claim that a $175 million raise co-led by Paradigm, a16z crypto, and Ribbit Capital, with Apollo and VanEck at the table, gives you the credibility and runway to back up.
The open credit network that Morpho is describing, where institutions, fintechs, and banks connect to a shared onchain credit layer rather than building fragmented, closed systems on top of each other, is a structural shift in how global credit markets operate. Whether it arrives on the timeline Morpho is describing depends on execution, regulatory developments, and institutional adoption curves that nobody can predict precisely. What this raise confirms is that the capital and the conviction to pursue it at scale are now firmly in place.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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