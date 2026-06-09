SpaceX Tokenized Stock Is Now Open for Subscription on Bitget Wallet, But the Window Closes Fast

Bitget Wallet just opened a tokenized equity subscription for SpaceX through xStocksFi, giving regular crypto users a shot at price exposure to one of the most valuable private companies on the planet, with a $3 million total pool and a hard cutoff on June 11.
The subscription is live right now and runs until June 11 at 16:00 UTC+8. Individual allocations sit between $10 and $5,000 per user, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis through Bitget Wallet. No VIP status required. No minimum holdings to qualify. Just a working wallet and a fast enough internet connection to get in before the pool runs dry.
The product itself is $SPCXx, a tokenized stock via xStocksFi that tracks SpaceX’s underlying equity price. It is not an actual share in SpaceX, and that distinction matters enormously before anyone puts money in. More on that shortly.
What You Are Actually Signing Up For
The mechanics are clean. You submit interest through Bitget Wallet during the open window. Allocation goes out first-come, first-served until the $3 million total quota is gone. Every step, subscription, allocation, delivery, happens on-chain, which means the entire process is transparent and auditable by anyone who wants to check it.
The on-chain delivery is one of the genuine advantages of this structure over traditional private market access. There is no black box around who gets allocated what or when delivery happens. The blockchain record is public. That is a meaningful difference from how pre-IPO or secondary market access to private companies typically works, where most retail participants are simply locked out regardless of how much they want in.
The $5,000 per-user cap also keeps this from becoming a product that only benefits large players. A $10 minimum entry point with a $5,000 ceiling means the $3 million pool gets spread across a broader group of participants rather than absorbed by a handful of well-capitalized accounts. Whether that is enough to prevent the pool from filling in the first few hours is another question entirely.
Three Things To Understand Before You Subscribe
xStocksFi lays these out directly, and they are not fine print, they are material facts about what you are buying.
First and most important: $SPCXx is a tokenized stock, not SpaceX equity. The token tracks the price performance of SpaceX’s underlying asset. It does not give holders voting rights, dividend rights, or any direct legal claim on SpaceX as a company. You are buying price exposure, not ownership. That is a genuinely different thing, and treating it otherwise would be a mistake.
Second, the final IPO pricing has not been set yet and may end up different from the reference price used during the subscription window. Third, prices can move dramatically after listing, and that includes moving down, with real risk of losing principal. Subscription quota does not guarantee allocation either, so submitting interest does not mean you will receive the full amount requested if demand exceeds the pool. Certain regions are also restricted from participating altogether, so checking eligibility before going through the process is worth doing first.
Why SpaceX Specifically Gets This Kind of Attention
SpaceX is a genuinely unusual company. It runs Starlink, the world’s largest satellite internet network by subscriber count. It operates the most active orbital launch program on the planet. It is developing Starship under a NASA contract for future lunar missions. And despite all of that commercial and technological scale, it has remained private, meaning public markets have had no direct way to access it.
That inaccessibility is exactly what makes tokenized SpaceX products draw the kind of interest they do. Elon Musk has been consistently clear that a SpaceX public listing is not on the near-term agenda. So for the foreseeable future, instruments like $SPCXx through represent one of the only mechanisms retail participants have to get any kind of price exposure to what SpaceX is building.
The demand that creates is not theoretical. A $3 million pool sounds substantial in isolation, but against the global user base of a platform like Bitget Wallet and the profile of the underlying company, it is a genuinely constrained supply. First-come, first-served with a hard window means the allocation question is less about whether people want in and more about how fast the queue moves.
How Tokenized Equity Products Actually Work
The basic structure is worth understanding clearly. A tokenized equity like $SPCXx is a digital asset issued on a blockchain whose price is designed to track the value of a specific underlying equity. The issuer, in this case xStocksFi, maintains mechanisms to keep the token price aligned with the reference asset. When the underlying company’s valuation moves, the token price moves with it.
The on-chain architecture means the instrument can be subscribed to, delivered, and traded through crypto wallet infrastructure rather than through traditional brokerage accounts or custodians. That is what makes this accessible to people who would never qualify for traditional pre-IPO allocation or secondary market access to private company equity, the entry mechanism is a crypto wallet and a subscription window, not an accredited investor status or a prime brokerage relationship.
The risk profile is different from traditional equity ownership in ways that matter. The price tracking depends on the issuer’s mechanisms staying intact. Liquidity after listing varies. And regulatory treatment of tokenized equity differs significantly by jurisdiction, which is why geographic restrictions exist on products like this. These are not hypothetical concerns, they are real structural features of the product category that shape the risk anyone takes on when they subscribe.
The Clock Is Running, What To Do Now
The subscription is open and the window closes June 11 at 16:00 UTC+8. That is a hard deadline with no extensions, and first-come, first-served means the $3 million pool could be gone well before then depending on how quickly participants move.
Anyone who wants to participate needs a functioning Bitget Walletset up before they can submit. The process runs entirely on-chain, so wallet readiness is a prerequisite rather than an afterthought. The $10 minimum means the barrier to getting in at all is low, the more relevant constraint for most users will be whether the pool still has allocation available when they get there.
The disclosures matter here as much as the opportunity. Tokenized equity tracking an unlisted company with undetermined final pricing, meaningful post-listing volatility risk, and no guarantee of full allocation is a specific product with a specific risk profile. The on-chain transparency and accessible entry structure are real advantages. So are the risks. Anyone serious about participating through xStocksFion Bitget Wallet should weigh both sides before the June 11 deadline arrives.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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