Three Whale Addresses Pull $122M in ETH Off FalconX and Kraken in a Single Move

Three whale addresses, two of them freshly created, just withdrew a combined $122.29 million worth of ETH from FalconX and Kraken in what on-chain analysts are flagging as a significant accumulation signal.
The move is being tracked across crypto monitoring communities and the details are specific. Two of the three addresses involved are brand new, which points to fresh capital entering the market rather than an existing holder simply reshuffling funds between wallets. The third address has history, it bought ETH previously and is currently sitting on a $9.1 million unrealized loss from that earlier entry. Despite being underwater, it just added more.
The timing matters. Ethereum has been under sustained selling pressure, sentiment across the market has turned broadly negative, and $122 million moving off two major exchanges in a coordinated fashion is exactly the kind of on-chain signal that experienced market participants stop to look at carefully.
THESE 3 WHALES JUST BOUGHT $100M OF ETH
3 whale addresses (2 of these being fresh addresses) just withdrew a total of $122.29M ETH from FalconX and Kraken.
The address that bought ETH previously, is currently down $9.1M on its past buy. Is this Tom Lee? pic.twitter.com/FaqtTagpJF
— Arkham (@arkham) June 10, 2026
What The On-Chain Data Actually Shows
Three addresses. Two fresh. One with prior ETH exposure already in the red. All three pulling ETH off exchanges within the same window, $122.29 million combined across FalconX and Kraken. That is the raw data, and it is worth sitting with before drawing conclusions from it.
The exchange withdrawal mechanism matters here. When ETH moves off a centralized exchange and into a private wallet, it exits the pool of assets that are immediately available to sell. Every coin that leaves an exchange reduces the available sell-side liquidity on that platform. Do that at $122 million scale across two exchanges simultaneously and the impact on near-term supply dynamics is real, not theoretical.
The fresh address detail adds another layer. New wallets receiving large ETH withdrawals typically indicate new capital coming into the market, not recycled funds from an existing position being moved around. Two out of three addresses being freshly created suggests at least part of this $122 million represents money that was not previously in ETH at all, now making a deliberate entry at current prices.
The Underwater Whale Is The Most Interesting Part
One of the three addresses has a history that on-chain trackers can see. It bought ETH at a higher price in a prior transaction and is currently carrying a $9.1 million unrealized loss on that position. And yet here it is, adding more ETH despite being underwater on its existing entry.
That behavior has a specific name in market structure analysis. It is either conviction buying, a holder so confident in their thesis that a paper loss does not change their view on the asset, or dollar-cost averaging, deliberately lowering the average entry price across multiple purchases to reduce the break-even point. Either way, it is the opposite of panic selling, which is what the broader market sentiment might suggest is the rational response to an asset that has been falling.
The question circulating in on-chain monitoring communities is whether this address belongs to Tom Lee, whose Bitmine fund has been publicly and aggressively accumulating ETH through the recent drawdown. The address cannot be confirmed as Lee’s from the available data, but the behavior pattern, adding to an underwater ETH position with conviction during a period of negative sentiment, matches what Bitmine has been publicly describing as its strategy.
Why $122M Off Exchanges Is A Meaningful Signal
Exchange outflows at this scale do not happen quietly or accidentally. Moving $122 million worth of any asset off two major exchanges in a single coordinated window requires deliberate action by parties who have made a specific decision about where they want their assets to sit, and it is not on an exchange where they can be sold quickly.
The classic read on large exchange withdrawals is accumulation. Coins leaving exchanges reduce available sell pressure. Coins sitting in private wallets are not going to hit the order book in the next hour. When that withdrawal volume is this large and concentrated in a short time window, it tends to get interpreted as a signal that serious money has decided current prices are worth owning and holding rather than trading around.
The coordinated nature across both FalconX and Kraken is also worth noting. FalconX is primarily an institutional OTC desk, it is not a retail-facing platform. Withdrawals originating from FalconX carry a specific institutional flavour that reinforces the read that this is organized, deliberate capital deployment rather than retail activity.
What Fresh Addresses Signal About New Capital
The two freshly created addresses in this group are doing something specific from an on-chain analysis perspective, they are suggesting that this is not just existing ETH holders moving coins around their own wallets. Fresh addresses receiving large ETH withdrawals from major exchanges typically represent new capital making a first entry into the asset.
If that read is correct, it means part of the $122 million is money that was sitting elsewhere, cash, other assets, other chains and has now made a deliberate decision to enter ETH at current prices. That is a different and arguably more bullish signal than an existing whale shuffling holdings between wallets. New money entering an asset during a period of negative sentiment and sustained price pressure is a contrarian move that carries more weight than recycled capital.
The fact that this new capital is entering at the same time an existing whale is averaging down on a losing position creates a picture of multiple independent actors all reaching the same conclusion about Ethereum at roughly the same price level. Coordinated in timing, different in origin, and all pointed in the same direction.
What The Market Does With This Information
On-chain signals like this one do not move markets by themselves, but they feed into the broader mosaic of information that experienced traders use to assess where smart money is positioned. $122 million in ETH pulled off two major exchanges by three whale addresses, two of them fresh, one of them adding to a losing position, is a data point that lands on the bullish side of the ledger during a period when most of the visible signals have been pointing the other way.
Whether ETH responds to this accumulation activity in the near term depends on factors that no on-chain analyst can fully predict, macro conditions, Bitcoin’s direction, broader risk sentiment, and whatever the next news cycle brings. But the mechanics of what happened are straightforward. Significant capital just moved off exchanges and into private custody at current prices. That reduces near-term sell pressure and signals that at least some large participants see value here that the recent price action has not reflected.
The Kraken and FalconX withdrawals will keep getting watched. If more addresses follow the same pattern in the coming days, particularly if more institutional-facing platforms show similar outflow activity, the accumulation signal gets stronger. For now, $122 million leaving exchanges in one move is the kind of data point that does not get dismissed easily by anyone paying attention to where serious money is actually going.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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