These 3 Metaverse Coins Gained Over 20% Today (Mines of Dalarnia, WEMIX, WAX)

After last week’s correction, Metaverse coins continue to dominate the markets as cryptocurrencies begin their recovery. According to Crypto.com, today, we’ve seen a 3.26% rise in market capitalization for Metaverse coins, with WAX, WEMIX, and Mines of Dalarnia topping the charts by percent increase. Let’s look at these cryptos and see why the price is rising.
Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) +21.76%
Mines of Dalarnia is a blockchain-based action-adventure game that allows players to mine and combine various in-game items, improving their character’s skill and gear. It features the MoD universe that enables players to fight enemies and find rare items.
Mines of Dalarnia is one of the most popular games on the market, with over 100,000 users interacting with its testnet.
Earlier today, Mines of Dalarnia released more info about their highly anticipated V2.0 update. The update features higher resolution models and a significant graphical upgrade to both the character and pickaxe models. In addition, the update will feature higher quality models for Enemies and the Canar-E, your trusted sidekick.
Shortly after the announcement, we saw DAR’s price jump from $2.36 to $2.72, signaling that the new update was received well by the community.
DAR is currently trading at $2.54, with a 24-hour trading volume of $228 million. Its supply is 800 million DAR, with a $313 million market cap. You can purchase DAR from Binance, Crypto.com, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, XT.com, and more.
WEMIX (WEMIX) +26.48%
WEMIX is the blockchain project of the popular South Korean gaming platform WEMADE. WEMIX is looking to build easy-to-play blockchain-based games and has a vast collection of titles currently in development.
WEMIX built a custom blockchain that solves the problem of low TPS and excessive fees, providing a smoother experience for the end-user.
Wemade published a press release on December 7th announcing their partnership with Softon Entertainment in recent news.
According to the press release:
“Wemade agreed to on-board Softon Entertainment’s games on its WEMIX platform and signed an MOU.”
Softon is a gaming company behind Dark Eden, a vampire-themed horror MMORPG.
Onboarding existing game development companies is the best way to expand the platform and push bullish momentum to the market. It comes as no surprise that we saw WEMIX’s price increase by over 33% today in response to the announcement.
At the time of writing, WEMIX is trading at $12.78, with a 24-hour trading volume of $162 million. Its circulating supply is 123 million, with a market cap of $1.5 billion.
You can purchase WEMIX on Bithumb, Gate.io, Bybit, MEXC, Korbit, ZT, and LBank.
WAX (WAXP) +37.92%
WAX stands for the “Worldwide Asset eXchange™,” claiming to be the world’s most proven and eco-friendly blockchain for NFTs, collectibles, and video games. It has secured partnerships with big brands like Street Fighter, Saw, Atari, and much more.
WAXP is the native token on the WAX platform, featuring its very own blockchain with a Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism.
In recent news, according to a Bloomberg report, Amazon.com Inc is investing in sports-card marketplace Dibbs, which is a real-time fractional card market using WAX’s NFT technology.
There’s no doubt that the recent news about Amazon investing in a company that’s built on top of WAX is a price catalyst for the WAXP token.
At the time of writing, WAXP is trading at $0.661, up 35% in the past 24 hours. WAXP has a 24-hour trading volume of $1 billion with a market cap of $1.2 billion. You can purchase WAX on Binance, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Bithumb, Crypto.com, Bittrex, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
