The Sandbox Price Up 16%, Biggest Metaverse Gainer Today

The Sandbox price is up over 16% today, making it the biggest Metaverse gainer on CoinmMarketCap this Christmas Day. After their successful Alpha season one launch, The Sandbox is gearing up for their second Alpha season that will be announced soon. Let’s take a closer look at The Sandbox and its cryptocurrency SAND and see why the price is rising so much today.
What Is The Sandbox?
Chances are you’ve already heard about The Sandbox, as it’s one of the most talked-about Metaverse coins in crypto. The Sandbox is a blockchain-based Metaverse that will feature a unique open world where players can buy plots of land and build on them to their liking.
The Sandbox recently completed their Alpha season one, enabling users to experience their Metaverse first-hand. While the Alpha is currently closed, the team is soon gearing up for another Alpha season.
The Sandbox has received investments from major companies like Softbank, investing $93 million in the project. Many more major crypto platforms like Binance, Coinmarketcap, and more have bought plots of land on The Sandbox in anticipation of the full release.
Why Is SAND Price Rising?
Some recent significant news regarding SAND is the Snoopverse, Snoop Dogg’s very own space in The Sandbox Metaverse. On December 2nd, The Sandbox announced on Twitter early passes for the Snoopverse, which cost 500 SAND (roughly $3,400 at writing).
Snoopverse Early Access Pass🚀
Your standalone #NFT, entering the world of Snoop Dogg.
🔹Early Access to Snoopverse
🔹Earn $SAND through future play-to-earn
🔹Whitelisted to Snoop Avatar drop
🔹Staking multiplier
500 $SAND. Today 1PM UTC!
Get yours:https://t.co/125laH40o1 pic.twitter.com/XAlvRlmXh0
— The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) December 2, 2021
There are still roughly 1,100 passes remaining, so if you’re still interested, now is your chance.
In addition, The Sandbox announced their second Snoopverse LAND sale wave featuring partners like Steve Aoki and SupDucks.
Check out this awesome YouTube video for the land sale:
Partnering with influential icons like Snoop Dogg is a great way to push mainstream adoption for a project.
The Sandbox isn’t the only one that’s been seen with high-profile celebrities. For example, we’ve seen Katy Perry release her NFT collection on THETA earlier this month, which turned out a huge success. Katy Perry’s Icon Golen Icon NFT sold for $100 at launch, and currently, the lowest listed price is at $339.
As their Alpha Season one closed on December 20th, players are now anticipating Alpha Season two when it comes to The Sandbox. Currently, the only news we have from The Sandbox is a Tweet posted on December 23rd, stating that Alpha Season 2 in The Sandbox is coming soon.
Alpha Season 2 in #TheSandbox is coming! 🙌
🔹More Experiences
🔹More #Play2Earn
🔹More Alpha Passes
See you in the #Metaverse soon… pic.twitter.com/Bn0gMR2Hc9
— The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) December 23, 2021
There’s no telling when soon is, and more details should follow this month.
At writing, SAND is trading at $6.79, up 16% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $6.2 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.7 billion.
You can purchase SAND on Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Kraken, Gemini, Crypto.com, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay up to date with the latest cryptocurrency news!