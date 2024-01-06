Tether (USDT) And USDC Holders Rush to Buy Into The Highly Anticipated Pushd (PUSHD) Presale

Stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USDC are as close to fiat currencies as any cryptocurrency can be. They are the premier stablecoins known by virtually everyone in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
Tether (USDT) and USDC have their market values pegged at $1 by default as they were designed to mirror the real-world value of the U.S. Dollar. This is why they are called “stablecoins” because more often than not, their prices are stable and pegged to the U.S. Dollar.
But despite being stable, many people still use stablecoins as an investment vehicle. However, stablecoins are not ideal for investors looking for sizable ROIs. We would always suggest smaller projects like Pushd (PUSHD) to investors looking for high ROI.
Tether (USDT) Still Tethered to U.S. Dollar
Investors who buy Tether (USDT) do so as a means to lock value. They want to be a part of the crypto ecosystem without having to worry about the volatility of typical cryptocurrencies. Some of them even want to earn some returns on their investment by locking their Tether (USDT) in liquidity pools.
However, liquidity pools and other crypto farming techniques have notoriously low ROI. The average annual percentage yield (APY) on locking stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USDC is usually in single digits. If you’re lucky, you might get around 10% APY, but that’s not very common.
USDC Stuck in Same Shoes as Tether (USDT)
USDC is pretty much the other side of the same coin (no pun intended) as Tether (USDT). Just like Tether (USDT), USDC is a stablecoin and exists as a way to store crypto value without worrying about crypto volatility.
Investors who are looking to get some returns on their USDC holdings can also lock it in liquidity pools or other crypto farming mechanisms. But just like Tether (USDT), USDC staking and farming investments don’t yield very high ROI.
To earn good returns on tokens like USDC, an investor will need to trade or swap their USDC holdings for Bitcoin (BTC) or other altcoins. Or they can use their USDC to buy high-potential crypto investments like Pushd (PUSHD).
Why Pushd (PUSHD)
Pushd (PUSHD) is a decentralized e-commerce platform designed to rival the likes of Amazon and eBay. Pushd (PUSHD) draws its claim to fame from its decentralized nature, meaning, unlike conventional e-commerce platforms, Pushd (PUSHD) offers a lot more privacy and freedom to both sellers and buyers on the platform.
Pushd’s utility token, PUSHD, is currently in stage 2 of its presale, selling for $0.048 per unit. Early-stage Pushd (PUSHD) holders have the privilege of holding governance rights and can vote on how the platform should be run. They also get a share of the transaction fees when the platform begins operations fully.
So far, many smart Tether (USDT) and USDC holders have begun buying into Pushd (PUSHD). They do this with confidence knowing Pushd (PUSHD) has passed all regulatory audits and promises long-term profitability through its lifetime liquidity locking mechanism.
For more information about the Pushd (PUSHD) Presale, visit their website.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.