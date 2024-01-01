$TET Experiences Surge with Introduction Of Mainnet T12 Staking

In the ever-evolving world of blockchain networks, Tectum ($TET) has carved a niche for itself with its distinctive Proof-of-Utility (PoU) consensus and swift network technology. Of course, this makes it position itself as the exclusive blockchain network.
Notably, the PoU protocol enhances the efficiency of data distribution, while the network protocol empowers nodes to validate and propagate over a million digital events per second.
Today, Tectrum has emerged as one of the standout performers in the cryptocurrency market. This is after witnessing a significant price gain of over 15%, reaching a peak at $24.82.
Consequently, this upward movement aligns with a substantial announcement from the Tectum team, marking a significant milestone in the project’s progression. The disclosure revolves around the launch of Tectum’s mainnet staking functionality, providing holders with the ability to stake directly from their softnote wallet.
Huge Milestone!
Tectum Mainnet staking is now live
Stake directly from your softnote wallet at https://t.co/tthlgNhkv1
Instructions for staking: https://t.co/92gx5TeSK0 pic.twitter.com/DsHfj0n0fY
— Tectum (@tectumsocial) January 1, 2024
As per the team’s explanation, the staking options encompass Full Node Staking, Community Node Staking, and Delegator Staking. So, the staking program offers an enticing package with a 20% Base Annual Percentage Yield (APY) coupled with a Fee Variable APY.
Additionally, participants can enjoy a lock boost feature, offering a boost of 10% for a 3-month lock, 15% for a 4-month lock, 20% for a 5-month lock, and an impressive 25% for a 6-month lock.
Mainnet T12 Staking Today!
5PM UTC
🔹Full node staking
🔹Community Node Staking
🔹Delegator Staking
20% Base APY +
Fee Variable APY
Lock Boost Feature:
🔹3 months 10% boost
🔹4 months 15% boost
🔹5 months 20% boost
🔹6 months 25% boost
Instructions: https://t.co/0z6osXuW0K pic.twitter.com/v6GdOwHmBx
— Tectum (@tectumsocial) January 1, 2024
Looking ahead to 2024, Tectum Node Staking is set to introduce features such as Bridged ERC20, Solana, and BEP20 Tokens, Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration with blockchain, Instant Cross-Border Remittances, and Lightning-Fast decentralized applications (dApps).
To conclude, this development underscores Tectum’s dedication to innovation and its commitment to providing users with robust staking options and a feature-rich blockchain experience.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: pitinan/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch