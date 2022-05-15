Terra Luna Price Continues to Drop, TerraUSD (UST) Hits New All-Time Low

May 15, 2022

After the UST de-peg, which occurred on May 9th, LUNA and UST prices continued to drop, hitting new all-time lows day after day. While several influencers are urging investors to purchase LUNA at such low prices, the truth is that investor confidence in the cryptocurrency is lost, and users need to cut their losses and move on. In addition, the Terra team and Do Kwon have been quiet this weekend, with no new updates or reassurance for investors the past two days.

LUNA & UST Are Officially Dead

There’s no point beating around the bush. After the unfortunate turn of events last week, along with the poor handling of the situation, investor confidence in the Terra Luna project is ruined forever.

Several influencers on TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube are urging investors and traders to purchase several hundred dollars worth of LUNA because the prices are extremely low. If the LUNA price rises, the return on investment could be substantial.

However, keep in mind that with the number of tokens that have been minted, even with the current price of $0.000258, LUNA’s market capitalization is still over $1.6 billion. That’s still way overpriced for a cryptocurrency whose stablecoin is over 80% below its pegged value.

If LUNA’s market capitalization falls to the $100 million range, one should consider buying the dip. However, until then, it’s still extremely risky to invest in LUNA.

In addition, the cryptocurrency community remains in the dark this weekend regarding any potential developments regarding LUNA and UST. The only update from official channels includes a scam warning from the Terra Luna team to watch out for accounts attempting to impersonate them.

With no significant updates over the weekend from either the Terra Luna team or Do Kwon himself, it comes as no surprise that LUNA and UST are both suffering in price and continue to dip lower.

The Post-mortem for Terra Luna Is Coming Next Week

On May 13th, Terra Luna published a tweet stating that a post-mortem will be posted ASAP regarding the events that transpired since May 9th.

Many are still confused regarding the technical details that caused the downfall of LUNA and the de-pegging for UST, and hopefully, next week, the Terra Luna team will paint a clearer picture of the events that transpired.

To add insult to injury, Crypto.com reversed a significant amount of traders who took advantage of a price glitch for LUNA, where the cryptocurrency was trading at 30-40x above-market prices.

CEO of Crypto.com, Kris, took to Twitter to explain the situation:

It’s challenging to determine the legality of reversing traders on a cryptocurrency exchange due to their platform’s failure. This debacle will upset users who are affected by the glitch. In addition, if users withdraw their cryptocurrency from Crypto.com, it’s unclear how the exchange will reverse their trades.

One positive news for LUNA traders and investors is that validators for the chain stopped minting new coins. This means the LUNA supply has stopped growing and diluting the token price.

In addition, two significant exchanges opened up deposits, withdrawals, and trading for LUNA, including Binance and KuCoin, which at least enables the market to stay active and for investors/traders to consolidate their losses or open positions.

Unfortunately, due to the lack of updates this weekend, LUNA’s price is down an additional 37%, while UST is trading at $0.19.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.

