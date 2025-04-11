The past week has been turbulent for Solana (SOL), containing several elements that together cut the price in a direction undesirable to investors.
There was a brutal market-wide crash for several days that even the strongest projects weren’t able to weather. In addition, right in the midst of that crash, there were certain narrative elements developed both inside and outside the Solana ecosystem that worked against investor sentiment.
Market Meltdown: SOL Dips Below $100
The drama started with a crypto market that was plummeting fast due to an unforeseen surprise from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who had some very unpalatable new trade policies to announce. Those policies sent a shockwave through the crypto universe that not even Bitcoin could withstand. The original cryptocurrency combusted, and there was no reason in sight for any of the major market tokens not to follow suit.
Solana didn’t escape unscathed. The token dropped 17% to $108 and dipped just below the $100 barrier before managing to find some support. Its market cap is now down to $55.6 billion and off from the highs of a few weeks ago. Its TVL is only showing a slight drop to $6.3 billion, but that price action is definitely sending some shockwaves in the community. The overall crypto sentiment took a hit as well, with the Fear and Greed Index dropping down to 19 and into “Extreme Fear” territory.
Institutional Confidence Remains Strong
Even though things were looking a bit bleak, the institutional side of Solana’s world told a much more favorable and optimistic story. Grayscale Investments—institutional investment armor welded tighter than a Guantanamo Bay prison—is taking what could potentially be a game-changing step with Solana. Grayscale is virtue signaling (with real cash behind it) to those crypto-dustbin IPAs that start the fringe froth at a Solana DEX: “It could be approved by the SEC!” RTVF, or Real Talk, Victor. If it were not for Grayscale’s step, it is hard to imagine any institutional investor in the foreseeable future reaching out to the Solana Foundation.
At the same time, PayPal and Venmo, the payments behemoths, made news by adding support for SOL. Users can now buy, sell, and hold Solana directly within both platforms, integrating the token even deeper into everyday financial infrastructure. This makes things a lot more accessible for retail users and could lead to some long-term adoption. Makes payment platforms way more powerful. Again, this is happening with a top-10 market cap token.
The week wasn’t completely positive for institutions either. Right after the greatest unlock event until 2028, during which 1.79 million staked SOL were made available, we saw substantial selling of the tokens. In fact, it was the largest amount of SOL ever sold during any event after an unlock in the history of SOL. From our calculations, it looks like around $50 million worth of SOL was sold by institutional investors.
Ecosystem Expansion Defies Market Trends
By contrast, Solana’s ecosystem remained vigorous as far as we could tell. Decentralized exchange Matcha announced support for Solana, including cross-chain trading functionality. That means traders can now swap assets between networks, including between Solana and Ethereum, with ease.
FUN, a Solana-native platform that thrives on meme-coins, unveiled PumpFi—a new lending product designed for meme coins and NFTs. It’s an unusual yet fitting development in Solana’s experimental DeFi scene. And one that taps into the community’s speculative spirit.
Three of the most important Solana-oriented events are just around the corner: Crossroads in Istanbul, Accelerate in New York City, and the worldwide Breakout Online Hackathon. They are aimed directly at the ecosystem components of Solana—its developers, startups, and investors. Of course, they are happening despite the ongoing price volatility that you can see in various cryptocurrencies. And Solana—and its community—is no exception on that front.
Mixed Signals in Sector Performance
Results from the Solana ecosystem and sectors adjacent to it were mixed. SAROS stood out and gained a significant amount—83%, to be exact. But when we look at the leading tokens in the Solana ecosystem, we see that they’re not doing so well. JTO lost 29%. LDO is down 26%. COMP fell 25%. And so on. Overall, it’s a pretty bearish environment.
The meme coin realm was especially tumultuous. Most tokens in that domain suffered a decent amount of losses—POPCAT (-32%), MOODENG (-32%), and FWOG (-31%) among the most painful—but a few managed to gain some ground. BOBAOPPA and FARTCOIN saw 10% and 8% gains, respectively, seemingly countering the trend in the rest of the market, which was generally sinking. At least GRASS had a better showing in that niche, as it eked out a 2% gain even as the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) sector was mostly underperforming.
Looking Ahead
Even though Solana’s price position at the end of the week wasn’t so great, the fundamentals kept on showing that institutional interest and good old private sector Ecosystem growth not only remained intact but had also gotten even stronger. And direct threats against Solana’s network weren’t what had caused the token to drop. The next several weeks will tell us if Solana’s price can recover or if it’s in for even more pain. But either way, this network continues to give signs that it’s evolving and has serious momentum.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
